Old Hollywood glamour will never go out of style, but it seems to be having a serious moment lately. The look was noticeably present at the 2021 Met Gala, where stars like Billie Eilish and Kaia Gerber looked like they stepped straight out of the 1950s. At last night’s Elle Women In Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber took a page out of the Old Hollywood glam book, sporting a chic side-parted style, simple makeup, and a gorgeous structured suit by Miu Miu.

When it comes to trendy hairstyles, side parts have mostly taken a backseat to center parts — some might even call side parts “cheugy” — but a sleek retro style simply wouldn’t be right without one. Hailey Bieber’s side part hairstyle, which included loose waves and a behind-the-ear tuck, was courtesy of hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Her hair, placed behind her shoulders so as not to cover up the oversized white collar of her cropped suit jacket, was an elegant reminder that a slight change in your usual part can take your look to a whole new level.

A soft glam connoisseur, Bieber opted for a diffused, monochromatic look by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. Her glowy, bronzy cheeks, sheer lips, and understated lashes complemented the rest of her ensemble perfectly.

For her nails, Bieber went for a simple, classic black manicure in her usual almond shape. The 24-year-old recently shared Instagram pictures of herself with black galaxy nails courtesy of her go-to nail artist Lisa Kon, and in a mirror selfie from last night, it looks like she kept the same look for the Elle event. Black nail polish appears to be trending this season; aside from Bieber, Adele has been spotted with black nails and Kourtney Kardashian even chose the look for her recent engagement to Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

Of course, no look of Hailey Bieber’s would be complete without some gorgeous jewelry. For earrings, she paired Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard earrings in 18k gold with Paloma’s Melody Hoop Earrings in 18K gold. Along with her stunning wedding rings, Bieber also wore a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Sixteen Stone ring and an Elsa Peretti Wave five-row diamond ring in 18k gold — talk about being dripped out in bling.

All together, Bieber brought serious Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, proving yet again that taking style and beauty notes from Hollywood’s golden era will never steer you wrong.