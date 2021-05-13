Because the skin care market is so wildly saturated, it can be super helpful to get product recommendations from people you trust — celebrities included. This week, supermodel and self-proclaimed beauty buff Hailey Bieber shared her favorite cleanser — and guess what, folks? It’s none other than Kylie Skin’s Melting Makeup Cleanser.

Now, of course, it’s widely known that Bieber and the Kylie Skin founder are longtime pals, but considering how serious the BareMinerals ambassador seems to be when it comes to skin care (just peep her full routine for proof), there’s definitely a high possibility that this face wash is, in fact, one of her must-haves.

Naturally, Bieber revealed her beloved cleanser via Instagram Stories — and in a photo that shows off her gorgeous minimal manicure no less. “Obsessed @kyliejenner @kylieskin,” reads the caption on top of the post.

So what’s all the hype about? Why is Bieber so smitten with this face wash? Well, for one, the cream-to-oil cleanser is ultra-gentle and contains a blend of both soothing and hydrating ingredients like glycerin, olive fruit oil, and rosemary leaf oil. On top of that, the formula does an excellent job of breaking down makeup — without leaving behind any oily residue, which is unfortunately not the case with many makeup-removing cleansers on the market.

Consistency-wise, it feels like a luxurious balm when applied to the skin, but when you add water, it turns into a creamy lather that dissolves all of the makeup and bacteria on your face in one fell swoop. Other highlights: It’s vegan, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and ophthalmologist-tested, which makes it a great option for folks with sensitive skin, as well as for those whose eyes get easily irritated from SPF.

Of course, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the only cleanser that the model loves. Last month, Bieber shared her skin care routine on her new YouTube channel, and in it, she uses not one, but two different cleansers: Mara Beauty’s Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil and HoliFrog’s Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash.

That said, it’s certainly possible that the Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser is a new favorite for Bieber, and that she’s been using it in lieu of the aforementioned face washes as of late.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a solid new cleanser that removes a full face beat like it’s nothing, definitely consider picking this one up. Now keep scrolling to shop all of Bieber’s must-haves face washes.

