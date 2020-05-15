No one knows lips like Kylie Jenner. Her legendary Lip Kits have helped generate a $900 million empire, so take it from her: A good-looking pout begins with a clean base. A hydrated, exfoliated foundation. For that, she would recommend the new Sugar Lip Scrub by her very own Kylie Skin.

Just like any other part of your body, lips need regular love and attention. Too often, they're left to dry up, flake, and split, only to then be doused in paint every weekend and, well, the lip warden herself is here to put a stop to it. The latest addition to the Kylie Skin lineup is a scrub that Jenner calls her new obsession.

Launched on May 15, the $20 exfoliant originally made its Instagram debut earlier in the month: A sugary blend of sucrose, meadowfoam and jojoba seed oils, shea butter, and vanilla flavor packaged up in a pretty pink pot that's just begging for permanent residence in your makeup bag.

Massage just a pea-sized amount onto parched lips and if it has the same effect on you as it does on Jenner, you'll wind up with a "buttery soft" base for your Lip Kit color of choice.

Courtesy of Kylie Skin

So, what makes it better than the Pinterest recipe you whip up in your kitchen every now and again? This Sugar Lip Scrub is full of antioxidants, moisturizing shea butter, and jojoba seed-derived vitamins B and E that help to soothe, smooth, and soften lips, keep them hydrated, and protect them from further damage. You can use it before bed or as a prep for lip color.

This is the second lip product in her skincare line, which launched almost exactly a year ago. The first was the Hydrating Lip Mask, a moisturizing balm made of shea butter, vitamin E, and hydrating oils. Other Kylie Skin highlights include the Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, a Vitamin C Serum, and the Foaming Face Wash, which has more than 4,000 reviews so far.

