Hailey Bieber Is Celebrating Justin’s Newest Song With A Makeup Challenge

Only a handful of people can create a makeup challenge out of thin air — but Hailey Bieber is one of those select few. Following the digital debut of husband Justin Bieber’s new song “Peaches,” the star took to her social media accounts to kick off her very own #PeachesMakeupChallenge, which consists of showing off tutorial-style creations of “Peaches”-inspired makeup looks set to the new Bieber track. For her video, Hailey Bieber’s peach makeup was created by makeup artist Adam Burrell; although products weren’t shared, it’s probably a safe bet to guess that the BareMinerals brand ambassador might’ve used its makeup somewhere in her routine.

Wondering what kind of makeup fits into the “Peaches” challenge? Good question, though it’s exactly as simple as you’d guess. Think soft pinks, warm oranges, and nectarine shades. Burrell’s look for Bieber consisted of a glowy, tan complexion, diffused warm pink eyeshadow, soft wing eyeliner, cheek-enhancing blush, and a deeper pink lip gloss.

Bieber posted the peach makeup tutorial-style challenge on both her Instagram account and on her TikTok. At the moment, the video has been liked more than 1.4 million times on Instagram, while the #PeachesMakeupChallenge clip has been viewed 1.3 million times on TikTok. (Another clip of Bieber applying pink gloss to “Peaches” has been viewed more than 13 million times.)

Naturally, fans have been quick to take part in the challenge. The #PeachesMakeupChallenge currently has 5.4 million views on TikTok. Content creator Torri Webster shared one video participating in the peachy makeup challenge to the tune of 40,000-plus views — with the follow-up reaction video to Bieber reposting the clip fetching more than 200,000. “Big day for this little Canadian creator,” Webster captioned the second TikTok.

Take it as a sign that Bieber herself is keeping an eye on the hashtag, just in case you felt like trying out some summery, Georgia peach makeup. Below, some of TZR’s favorite peach-toned makeup products, from iconic staples to newer favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.