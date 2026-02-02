The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were filled with showstopping performances, moving acceptance speeches, and chest-bearing gowns. Amidst all the memorable ensembles and flowing hairstyles, the rock stars and pop royals also brought out the tiniest, but mightiest, accessory of them all: Manicures.

While previous ceremonies were heavy on the dramatic nail art designs and super long talons, for the 2026 awards, the celebs seemed to run in one of two directions: Over-the-top claws with dramatic chrome details and long lengths, or short and sweet nails in classic designs or neutral hues. Among the former was Chappell Roan, who sported a number of intricately painted talons, and the members of Katseye, all of whom donned futuristic silver chrome nails in a variety of designs. In the latter camp, there was Hailey Bieber’s solid chocolate brown manicure and Laufey’s barely-there, nearly nude nails.

Still, there were attendees who landed somewhere between the two ends of the spectrum. Sabrina Carpenter upgraded the classic French manicure with a touch of silver, while Kelsea Ballerini added hints of chrome to her classic nude nails. Olivia Dean put a playful touch on pretty pink nails with shimmering gemstones.

Scroll on to see a few of the evening’s standout manicures.

Chappell Roan

Courtesy of DND Gel

For Chappell Roan’s red-carpet manicure (the first of many she wore throughout the night), manicurist Rachel Sun took inspiration from medieval architecture. “I wanted the nails to look like small pieces of embossed metal jewelry on her fingertips,” she said in a statement. She used DND Gel polishes to create the various sets.

Hailey Bieber

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber and her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, went minimalist with a solid chocolate brown manicure.

Sabrina Carpenter

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Ganzorigt gave longtime client Sabrina Carpenter a silver metallic French manicure.

Olivia Dean

Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean wore a soft pink manicure accented with tiny gems, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu

Kelsea Ballerini

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini’s nude nails (another Ganzorigt creation) had subtle chrome touches.

Rei-Ami

Courtesy of DND Gel

For K-Pop Demon Hunters star Rei-Ami, nail artist SreyNin Peng used DND Gel polishes to create a French manicure with pretty, abstract brown and gold details.

Laufey

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Laufey took home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in a short, nearly nude manicure.

Manon Bannerman Of Katseye

Courtesy of OPI

Celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda designed a sextet of silver sets for the members of Katseye — including this silver French manicure festooned with chains for Manon Bannerman — using polishes from OPI.