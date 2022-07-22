When in doubt, one can always look to Hailey Bieber for effortlessly cool style inspiration. Her street style outfits are so comfortable and easy to recreate, even if some of the pieces aren’t so attainable. And yet, there’s something so sweet about a moment when something she’s wearing is affordable. Such is the case with Bieber’s Madewell cap, which she wore to a dinner in Montecito with her husband, Justin back in June.

She wore the cap to accessorize an ensemble comprised of cut-off jean shorts, sneakers, and a classic white button-down shirt layered over a green and navy flannel shirt — an unsurprisingly simple formula to adopt. And what’s even more enticing is that her cap is on sale in a couple of colors (albeit not the one she’s wearing) so you can shop it at an even more affordable price point. You can also purchase similar items to recreate her look from head to toe, given the wide range of denim bottoms, button-down shirts, flannel pieces, and sneakers on sale, up to 70 percent off. The ensemble is sure to become a go-to for you, as it’s suited for every activity, from daily errands to a casual dinner with friends or a date night.

(+) Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID (+) Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Follow her look to the letter with TZR’s edit from the Madewell sale, which is happening until July 25.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.