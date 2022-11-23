Hailey Bieber’s TikTok beauty guru era continues. While celebrating her 26th birthday in Tokyo along with pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye (and, of course, her husband, Justin Bieber), the model and Rhode founder shared her birthday makeup routine with her whopping 10.4 million followers. As per usual, her devoted fans happily devoured the video, which broke down both her skin prep and soft glam makeup look. Hailey Bieber’s birthday makeup got its glowy base thanks to her very own Rhode skin products, followed by an all-star lineup of makeup from brands like Haus Labs, Tower 28, and Pat McGrath Labs.

To no one’s surprise, Bieber began with hydrating heroes from her Rhode skin care line, the Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream. Next, she mixes the Glazing Fluid with a liquid foundation and applies it with her fingers, giving her a sheered-out, glowy finish. After perfecting her foundation with a brush, it’s time for makeup. The gorgeous look features a soft, shimmery eye, coral-toned cream blush, and her go-to brown lip liner and neutral lipstick combo. While Bieber didn’t list her exact product lineup, TikTok sleuths took the guesswork out and generously shared what they could identify in the comment section of the clip.

Ahead, get a peek at the key products that went into Hailey Bieber’s birthday makeup that just so happens to be the perfect neutral glam look for winter.