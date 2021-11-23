Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals When Her Beauty Line, Rhode, Is Set To Launch

Hailey Bieber's highly-anticipated yet oh-so-elusive beauty line, Rhode (inspired by her middle name), is coming soon, as revealed by the 25-year-old in a recent YouTube video shared to the model's account. The Arizona native took to the video-sharing platform to answer fan questions, covering everything from her favorite food (sushi) to her favorite red carpet look (her 2019 met gala gown). But, hands down, the most buzzworthy inquiry of all was regarding her beauty line Rhode, particularly its launch date.

Hailey Bieber's beauty line announcement comes just around five minutes into the video. The question that flashed on the screen read: "WHEN ARE WE GETTING RHODE?" with a sobbing emoji at the end for dramatic effect.

"OK, I'm not going to be shady about it," she told viewers. "Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited. That's all I can say for now."

The BareMinerals ambassador has remained quiet about the line since filing a trademark for the brand name in February 2021. (Bieber Beauty was also a contender but was rejected for being too similar to her husbands’.) Fans speculate that Rhode will be dedicated to skin care, but there's no concrete info as of yet to confirm or deny this.

But the VS Collective representative has proven to have an interest in skin care. She’s no stranger to sharing her regimen on social media, but she’s also helped her husband, Justin, transform his complexion. Last July, he took to his Instagram Stories to thank her for helping him achieve clear, glowy skin after struggling with adult-onset acne.

The soon-to-launch brand has an Instagram account that has already amassed 30,000 followers and counting, even though it hasn't shared any posts just yet. But based on Bieber's latest video, it sure sounds like more information is coming soon, so consider this your sign to turn those post notifications on — something big is coming.

While you wait scroll through a few of Hailey Bieber’s skin care staples that she has been known to use and love over the years.

