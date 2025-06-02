Wedding season is officially in full swing. Even top celebrities are on board, the latest one being Hailee Steinfeld who married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Saturday May 31. The romantic outdoor nuptials took place in Montecito, California, surrounded by stunning florals and a canopy. While the spring affair was a vision, it was Steinfeld’s wedding dress that took center stage.

The Sinners star walked down the aisle in a fitted strapless mermaid gown (the designer has yet to be confirmed) featuring a corseted bodice and accessorized with sheer opera gloves. A glance at her footwear revealed a platform sandal. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, topped with an ethereal veil that trailed behind her. Makeup was kept seemingly simple and glowy, save for a splash of nude pink lipstick.

Since first being linked in May 2023, the duo has kept a fairly low profile, with the exception of the occasional Instagram post and paparazzi shot. The couple publicly announced their engagement back in November 2024, when Allen proposed in Malibu amidst a candlelit backdrop that included a rose-laden arch.

Prior to the big day, Steinfeld was spotted at the couple’s rehearsal in a white lace mini dress with bell sleeves which felt aligned with the weekend’s romantic spring theme. While the designers for both dresses from the wedding weekend have yet to be revealed, it would come as no surprise if they were each custom creations for the spring bride.