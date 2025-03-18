In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers share the nitty-gritty details of their beauty and wellness routines — from holy-grail products to nonnegotiable treatments.

“Change your hair, change your life” isn’t a cliché Instagram caption. In reality, the phrase actually holds a lot of truth. Even actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld relates to the transformative power of switching up your existing cut and color, both on and off screen. “What you choose to do with your hair is yet another form of self-expression,” she tells TZR. “I’ve had long hair the majority of my life. First, I started playing with color, which was fun. Then, I moved on to thinking about what I could do that really felt different. I got to a place confidence where I was ready for a change, so I played around with the length [and got a bob].”

The Academy-Award-nominated actor, singer, and newsletter founder’s latest role takes her hair to even greater heights. As Nexxus’ newest ambassador, Steinfeld is the face of the “Get Hy With Nexxus” campaign, which spotlights the Hy Volume collection, a trio of volume-boosting essentials (shampoo, conditioner, and mousse).

“With this collection specifically, it’s about going big and bold with your hair, but also getting to a place of confidence, which I am a huge advocate of and I’m always striving for,” Steinfeld says. “I love that about this campaign — and the collection works. It makes my hair feel so great and gives me that effortless volume that I’m always after.”

Just like her simple yet effective hair care regimen, Steinfeld’s approach to off-screen skin care and makeup is also low-key. Ahead, she breaks down all the steps in her beauty routine.

Courtesy of Nexxus

On Her Morning Skin Care Routine

“My morning routine is all about taking on the day with clean, fresh skin. I end every morning with my Neutrogena Collagen Bank SPF Moisturizer — I never leave the house without it. That’s the go-to SPF in my routine. My skin is really sensitive. I’ve made this joke so many times, but it’s not really a joke because it’s reality — I’ll get on a plane and I’ll get a breakout before we even take off. Then I’ll get stressed about it, and it will get even worse. So really, it’s just about making sure my skin is clean [in the morning].

[If I do get a breakout,] there are Neutrogena pimple patches that I love, which help me from going to town [on my pimples]. But sometimes it’s just like an SOS call to my dermatologist asking what the heck to do or when I can schedule an appointment to go see her to fix it.”

On Her Nighttime Skin Care Routine

“Similar to my morning routine, it’s rather simple. I have this amazing face wash from Christie Kidd, a dermatologist that I’ve worked with forever, called the Perfect Skin face cleanser. And depending on what [my skin] situation is, I will use a great toner, and just make sure that my makeup is all off — that’s the goal. I want a bare face except for a light moisturizer when I go to sleep. I lay that [moisturizer] on a little bit more during the day than at night.”

On Her Makeup Must-Haves

“I love the equivalent of what would be considered a ‘five-minute face.’ I go for a simple approach with a little bit of concealer. I love the under-eye one from Kosas — it’s really buildable and the coverage is there if you need it. I always have to brush up my brows, so I’ll use a little brow gel on them. Patrick Ta’s gel has been my go-to forever because there are very few that don’t get [crunchy and flaky] halfway through the day. I’ll curl my lashes, and I love Armani Beauty’s Eyes to Kill Mascara. I also love a blush moment or [using] a blush that’s also a lip, and a lip tint, a good lip liner, and a lip balm — and that’s it. Patrick Ta’s blushes are to die for, and the Make Up for Ever Wherever Walnut Lip Liner [is my favorite].”

On Her Hair Routine

“If I’m filming, I’m probably washing [my hair] a lot more than usual. I would say I don’t go longer than two days without washing my hair. I do love a good shampoo and conditioner, a good scalp massage, and making sure I don’t have too much product buildup. I like to keep it as simple as possible when I can. I love to get my hair done, and I get to work with the greatest hairstylists out there, but when I’m on my own, I like to keep it very simple.”

On Her Wellness Routine

“Being outside and getting any form of movement in for at least 15 minutes has just been a game-changer for me. Even on the craziest of days, being in nature, even if it’s a little chilly or if it’s a little hot, for just five or six minutes can make the world’s difference. I used to think that unless I could go away [on a trip] or not work for an hour, whatever it was, then I wasn’t going to feel like I could recharge. But I’ve learned to lean into taking advantage of the time in the day I can step away and making the most of it.

I think [it’s important] that I check in with myself constantly, and understand that it’s OK to slow down and give yourself those moments. Also, to just lean into the little pockets of joy throughout your day. It’s so easy to get swept up in work or in just life happening fast, and there are so many great things happening around us all the time — I think [it’s important to start] paying closer attention to those things.”