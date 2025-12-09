Some people can make even the simplest beauty look impossibly chic, and Gwyneth Paltrow happens to be one of them. Lately, the entrepreneur and sometime movie star has been hitting red carpets and starring in ad campaigns in no-makeup makeup and long, effortless hair, to gorgeous effect. But it is the holidays, and even the most minimalist among us might want to add a touch of color — including Paltrow, who wore a stunning red lip to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Marty Supreme.

The crimson lipstick was the focal point of an overall glowy makeup look, featuring rosy cheeks and dewy skin. Although the eyeshadow was on the neutral side, she opted for a glamorous, heavier lash. The Goop founder’s signature long blonde hair was slicked back and center-parted, with the ends gathered into a sleek low chignon. The “minimalist plus” vibe of the hair and makeup extended to the choice of jewelry (several gold earrings but a bare neckline), with both perfectly complementing her long, unstructured tube dress.

(+) Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Paltrow has scaled back her work in the film industry in recent years, when it comes to serving a moment on a movie-related red carpet, the Shakespeare in Love star is the epitome of “true to this, not new to this.” Her choice of a gothy Alexander McQueen number for the 74th Academy Awards divided critics for years, as did the pink Ralph Lauren ball gown she wore to the 1999 ceremony (which quite literally has its own Wikipedia page). If Marty Supreme makes it all the way to Oscar Sunday, it seems likely she’ll serve up another.