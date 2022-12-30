ICYMI, Gwyneth Paltrow recently invited Kim Kardashian to appear on her Goop podcast. The two have discussed everything from Kardashian’s thoughts on a potential fourth marriage to the prospect of having more children — and, naturally, had to take a selfie to document the moment afterwards. The actor subsequently shared the photo on her Instagram account, which revealed Paltrow in a hot pink sweater as part of her OOTD. The choice of color felt unusual for her, as the A-lister typically prefers neutral-hued outfits. (Paltrow is a born and bred Los Angeles resident, so her outfits often reflect laidback West Coast style.)

Although the A-lister did add a dash of bright color to her look, her sweater also was a classic V-neck silhouette. Ergo, the design made her Barbiecore ensemble feel preppy and polished at the same time — no less CEO-worthy than Paltrow’s standard attire. Lastly, for accessories, she paired the vibrant knit with an equally eye-catching chunky gold necklace.

In the meantime, Kardashian picked out a camo-print tank top and finished her look with a diamond-encrusted “Kim” necklace.

It looks like Paltrow has been on a streak of wearing colorful knitwear pieces, as of late. Earlier this fall, in October 2022, she sported a scarlet red cardigan outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in Los Angeles. On that occasion, she teamed her colorful top with a pair of black knee-length shorts and matching Arizona sandals from Birkenstock. Similar to her most recent look, she accessorized with a medley of chunky gold baubles around her neck.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The maker of Paltrow’s exact sweater remains a mystery for the time being — but luckily, there’s no shortage of identical vibrant pink sweaters on the market. Ahead, you’ll find an edit of TZR-approved picks from brands like Victoria Beckham and Lisa Yang you can shop STAT.