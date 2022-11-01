A Gwyneth Paltrow outfit always looks so easy and comfortable. That is what makes her style so great; her laid-back ensembles manage to feel put-together but not fussy. She’s Los Angeles born and bred, after all, and living on the West Coast demands a certain nonchalance. There, pantsuits are more formal than practical and billow is almost always better. Yesterday, she was spotted putting this styling method into action in a belted cardigan, tailored Bermuda shorts, and a pair of Arizona Birkenstock sandals. Paltrow strode down the street, as comfy as can be, outside of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Oct. 31.

While it may technically be coat and UGG season elsewhere in the world, her shiny, black leather Birkenstock sandals with gold hardware worked for fall there. And thanks to its plushy cork footbed, the sandal is also one she could walk around in without having to deal with the foot swelling and pain she’d likely incur from a pair of heels. (This is perhaps why the shoe is something of a go-to for her ahead of a TV appearance. In Nov. 2021, she wore the same pair to commute to the same show.) Paltrow teamed hers with navy trouser shorts and a bright red button-down cardigan with a tie-belt to subtly cinch her waist. She kept things coordinated with stacked gold jewelry, red lipstick, and red nail polish.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For the actual show, Paltrow wore a Winnie The Pooh getup (and called herself Gwynnie The Pooh) but swapped her Birks for a pair of red peep-toe pumps. Kimmel and the goop founder chatted about festive topics like Halloween candy, past costumes, and the time Paltrow teepeed former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house when she was a teenager. There was also mention of her lifestyle company’s holiday gift guide, which went live on Nov. 1.

If you own a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals already, you can surely recreate her look with the same proportions in the color palette of your choice. If not (or if you simply love the polished look of this pair), you’ll perhaps be thrilled to know that her exact pair of sandals are available to shop. Find them in the carousel below, along with other similar pieces should you want to get as close as you can to the full outfit.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.