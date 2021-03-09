Gwyneth Paltrow Just Shared Your New Go-To Lunch Recipe For Spring

No one is surprised that you can find all kinds of healthy meals on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram page. The actor has created an entire brand around wellness and healthy living, and she’s made it pretty clear that she often tries to practice what she preaches. What is surprising, though (considering some of the unusual, over-the-top rituals and routines that goop — and Paltrow herself — are known for promoting), is that one of Paltrow’s go-to recipes is a salad that’s actually shockingly easy.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 26, the entrepreneur shared her most recent veggie-filled creation with her followers, citing her husband Brad Falchuk as the inspiration for the meal. And though her dish looked fairly fancy, the ingredients and directions she laid out were incredibly easy to follow.

Paltrow started by listing off the elements that needed cooking, including roasted cherry tomatoes and peppers, soft-boiled eggs, and blanched sugar snap peas. Then, she explains how to complete it with a few cold components — a can of tuna dressed with extra virgin olive oil (aka EVOO), a “giant” squeeze of lemon and a “hearty dose” of basil. “It really hit the spot,” she said in the caption.

While this particular plate is perfect for spring lunches thanks to its mixture of warm and cold elements and its pared-down nature, Paltrow shares a number of other chopped salads on her profile if you’re looking for some additional ideas. And though she doesn’t always provide the exact rundown, she does cite goop as the source of many of her recipes (such as this *very* healthy combination she posted about last April).

And of course, you could always go off script and just use Paltrow’s (or goop’s) dishes as inspiration for your own unique creations. As her brand notes on its site, the 48-year-old is a fan of these kinds of salads because they’re so riffable: “As long as you have some greens as a base and a flavorful dressing, you can make a really good chopped salad with whatever else you have on hand,” explains goop. So if you’re not a fan of those exact ingredients or you’re looking to use what’s in season, you can still (sort of) follow along while making a dish you truly love.