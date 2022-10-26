Gwyneth Paltrow’s Modestly Sexy Dress Was So On Point For Her

Are you not ready to let go of summer? Neither is Gwyneth Paltrow judging from her cutout dress at the Veuve Clicquot event last night. The long, navy-and-white striped one-shoulder dress hailed from Carolina Herrera’s most recent Spring/Summer 2023 collection and featured some of the designer’s defining characteristics: a flowing, femme silhouette, a billowy sleeve, and a floral formation around the collarbone.

The actor and entrepreneur was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, who added black, strappy sandals (shown off via a high slit on a skirt that mimicked a sarong) and subtle gold jewelry by Ana Khouri to the look. Paltrow wore her blown-out locks down and parted down the middle. Her makeup was also minimalist, only seeming to consist of eyeliner, mascara, and a touch of blush. On the whole, the look exuded laid-back elegance and was as if she was attending a super luxe barbecue, not a Beverly Hills event.

The blue carpet fête was a celebration of the champagne company’s 250th anniversary. Given that the beverage is one you’d probably find in the mimosas served at one of the Goop founder’s backyard bashes, perhaps the airy look makes sense. And by no means was Paltrow underdressed. She beamed as brightly as ever next to Gal Gadot, who wore another version of a striped dress — a sleeveless, tea-length dress printed with a zebra motif.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Those who are already thinking about recreating Paltrow’s look for the next summer season, or who perhaps have a tropical winter getaway on the books in the coming months, might be disappointed to know that her exact dress isn’t yet available. Still, there are plenty of cutout dresses to help satisfy your craving — see and shop TZR’s best finds from Carolina Herrera’s available collection, Aje, and Silvia Tcherassi, below. Then, keep your eyes peeled for more cutout numbers as designers release their Resort collections in the coming months.

