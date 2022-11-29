New York, New York might be so nice they named it twice, but even more impressive is the city’s ability to coax such a spate of A-listers out on a blustery night for the Gotham Awards. A celebration of independent films and media in New York City, many consider the annual ceremony to be the all-but-official kickoff to the four month-long award show season. But if the 2022 Gotham Award’s best beauty looks are any indication, the upcoming slate of celebrity-studded ceremonies might be the most creative, interesting, and straight-up stunning in years. Replete with glittering gowns and more than a few screenshot-worthy updos, the event’s red carpet — and the stars that occupied it — was refreshingly memorable.

Notably, the most standout looks at the Gotham Awards weren’t so much trendy as they were timeless. Traditional winter beauty motifs like bold, rich lipsticks in reds and purples were everywhere, often accompanied by sleek hairstyles (see Lupita Nyong’o’s brilliant pairing below). Eye makeup was deep and moody, reflecting the chilly winter weather, while nails got dressed up in the same seasonal-favorite shades as lips. A classically glamorous affair, it was an ideal jumpstart to the long stretch of red carpets just ahead. Below, a look at the event’s very best beauty looks.

Michelle Williams

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Pink-cheeked and glowing, Michelle Williams’ signature flush of petal-colored blush is always welcome on the red carpet. Here, her icy platinum bob helps her rosy makeup stand out all the more.

Gabrielle Union

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the undisputed queen of updos, Gabrielle Union never disappoints. Her vertical ponytail, wrapped in gold and rounded with glossy curls, might just be one of her best. Meanwhile, Union’s steely, sultry makeup is a go-to makeup look for holiday parties.

Lupita Nyong’o

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o’s masterful matching of her manicure and lip colors is the perfect beauty through-thread. Her dripping-with-diamonds ensemble is already so stunning, but that subtle coordination takes her entire look to the next level.

Jennifer Lawrence

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Though Jennifer Lawrence chose to skip the red carpet this time around, she did present at the awards show — and in a vinyl red lipstick and mermaid waves, too. The star has dabbled in bold lip colors before, but they’re usually of a far less glossy finish and often paired with an updo or sleek, straight hair. This departure from her lipstick comfort zone could signal exciting new looks to come for 2023.

Julianne Moore

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Iconic redhead Julianne Moore loves to play up her fiery coloring with bronze-toned makeup, and her eyeshadow at the Gotham Awards is no exception. The light orange shades at once flatter her red hair and blue eyes — and even match the award show’s logo.

Aubrey Plaza

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone is talking about Aubrey Plaza’s shocking blonde transformation, first unveiled in an updo just a week earlier at a different red-carpet event. At the Gotham Awards, Plaza left her long, shoulder-skimming cut voluminous and free-flowing to really show off that new bright blonde shade.

Taylor Russell

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Russell’s only been on the Hollywood scene for a handful of years, but she’s already earned a reputation as one of the best (and most stylish) actors around. At the Gotham Awards, she proved it several time over with dramatically-parted blunt bangs, pale eyeshadow, and a sweet pop of pink satin lipstick.

Minha Kim

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

If you too have a big event coming up, take notes — Minha Kim’s braided half-up hairstyle never fails. The delicate trail of face-framing braids keeps hair away from the face while the half-up (or is it half-down?) nature of the style keeps plenty free-flowing around her shoulders.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Leave it to Maggie Gyllenhaal to appear with a complete winter-classic look from head to toe. Her tousled pixie cut is glossy and vibrant, while her red statement lipstick and velvet gown are pure glamour.