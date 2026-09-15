To no surprise, the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards saw no shortage of couples enjoying a fancy date night. And while significant others are always sweet to behold, it was the slew of non-romantic girl-powered moments that truly stole the show on the night of Sept. 14. From sister duos and matching mother-daughter moments to besties and a majorly “angelic” reunion, the 2026 Emmys was clearly for the girls.

Leading the charge was the night’s host Mariska Hargitay, who walked the red carpet ahead of the show with her family. Onlooker quickly noticed the TV star and her 15-year-old daughter Amaya were wearing identical glittering red gowns inspired by Hargitay’s late mother, film star Jayne Mansfield. While not matching, Sara and Erin Foster had a a fun sister moment in coordinating pink and blue column dresses that felt very planned (in the best way).

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, check out the dynamic girl duos that stole the 2026 Emmys.

Dakota & Elle Fanning

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The Fanning sisters never shy away from a sister moment, so naturally they posed for cameras on the carpet. Dakota opted for a gown from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2027 collection while Elle went with a mint green Ralph Lauren dress.

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter

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Since starring in 1998’s Parent Trap together, Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter have been the best of friends, supporting each other on many a carpet and A-list event. Emmys night was no different, as the pair had a ball posing for photogs and sheering each other on.

Sara & Erin Foster

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Sara and Erin Foster are not just sisters and friends but also business partners, having founded clothing brand Favorite Daughter together as well as producing hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This. The siblings looked ultra stylish in vibrant column gowns — Sara in that didn’t match, but certainly felt carefully coordinated.

Mariska Hargitay & Amaya Josephine Hermann

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Emmys host Mariska Hargitay chose her big night to have a matchy-matchy moment with her teen daughter Amaya. The two stunned in red sequins asymmetrical gowns that were inspired by one once worn by Hargitay’s mother Jayne Mansfield in film The Girl Can’t Help It.

Jaclyn Smith & Cheryl Ladd

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Two of the original Charlie’s Angels were reunited for Emmys night, looking equally glamorous as they happily posed for cameras hand-in-hand on the carpet. Jaclyn Smith leaned into the feather trend that’s been running rampant on New York Fashion Week runways last week. Ladd, went for a glitzy moment, opting for a full-length sequins long-sleeved gown.