Gabrielle Union Found The Perfect Replacement For Your Sad Desk Lamp

If you've been working from home for nearly a year at this point, you've probably learned a thing or two about creating an ideal office space by now. That no doubt includes a good chair, a clutter-free desk, and maybe even multiple screens. Arguably, though, one of the most important — and often overlooked — aspects is good lighting. It's a detail that can not only makes or breaks the vibe of the room, but can also make it hard to get anything done if there's not enough of it. Which is why, since you're likely still in WFH mode for the foreseeable future, it's high time to take some inspiration from those whose lighting game is strong — and at the moment, that most definitely includes Gabrielle Union and her gold table lamp.

Though the 48-year-old star took to Instagram on Feb. 12 to show off her Valentino and Ferragamo 'fit styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, Union's background was so chic, it nearly overshadowed her springtime-themed look. The entrepreneur posed in front of a tidy corner in her home that mirrors the rest of her decor: minimalist, neutral, and unbelievably stylish. But the star of the vignette was undeniably Union's dome-shaped table lamp.

While, yes, all of the Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder's house is envy-inducing, at the moment, it's this detail that's most worth copying. As you can see from this spot, it's the perfect way to add both utility and style: It gives the sparse shelf a luxe vibe while offering additional lighting for when the sun goes down.

Plus, it's right on trend. Mushroom and dome lamps have been popular with design lovers for years, and though experts do predict that some versions of these are on their way out, there's no denying that many — like Union's — can still be found on the Instagram feeds of nearly every It-girl out there.

Luckily, that means there are tons of options when it comes to shopping for your own. And since you're probably ready to add a lamp like this to your own desk, TZR has rounded up some of the best iterations of Union's out there, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article