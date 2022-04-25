Gabrielle Union’s “Doing The Most” In This Bikini — And We’re Here For It

When it comes to Gabrielle Union’s style, her fashion moments typically feature a little bit of skin and a pop of color. Whether it’s the matching mommy and me crop top look she styled for the Cheaper by the Dozen premiere, the Prada bralette she wore to Prada Mode in Los Angeles, or the dress she wore on Thanksgiving, Union’s ensembles are always bold and showcase her playful personality. Case in point: In a recent Instagram post, Union, in a floral print bikini, showed off her dance moves while sporting the vibrant two-piece set from ViX PaulaHermanny. She captioned the fun video, “I can’t help it. I be doing the most and I’m Ok with that.”

The swimsuit is sold as separate pieces — the Tri Top and Tanga Bottoms — and feels energetic and bright with its abstract foliage print. Hints of pink, green, orange, blue, and red hues mesh with one another for a show-stopping design. If you’re looking for a more subtle alternative, however, the same bikini style also comes in a muted blue and gray animal print. And while the swim pieces definitely make a statement on their own, Union accessorized her boat-day outfit first with a straw hat, then with a headscarf from You Go Natural, and finally the Kelly Reversible Tie Dress from Tracy James Collection.

The colorful swimsuit is right up Union’s alley as she loves to wear every shade under the rainbow. In fact, if you take a look at her Instagram feed, you’ll see the last few times she has posted an #OOTD, they’re all a medley of hues. She loves her cobalt blues, pastel yellows, and fire hydrant reds. If you’re feeling inspired by Union’s perfect beach-ready ensemble, read on to shop her colorful bikini — plus similar options — ahead of summer.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article