Gabrielle Union loves her family and isn’t shy about sharing their life together on social media. She often mentions them in press interviews and brings her kids to red carpet events. She also shows her affection for her loved ones through coordinating outfits. (Union likes to match with husband Dwyane Wade and little one Kaavia Wade, for example.) At the Cheaper by the Dozen premiere, Union and her daughter wore matching outfits once again.

On March 16, Union walked the red carpet of her upcoming film with her family: Dwyane, Kaavia, and 14-year-old Zaya Wade. (The 2003 film remake will be released on Disney+ on March 18.) For the red carpet occasion, Union adorably coordinated with her three year old. The mom and daughter duo wore white and black scalloped, sequin-embellished attire from Altuzarra’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Union opted for a two-piece set, which consisted of a crop top and high-waisted skirt. On the other hand, Kaavia wore the label’s halter top as a dress with black flats. Kaavia was obviously a natural in front of the camera, as she’s had practice modeling for the children’s brand Janie and Jack. Meanwhile, Dwyane looked laid-back and dapper in a cardigan, pinstripe pants, and lace-up oxfords. Zaya, ever the fashionista, wore a Valentino look with Bvlgari jewels (as did Union and Dwyane).

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sadly, Union’s cute two-piece set isn’t available to shop yet. However, there’s no need to fret. You can easily recreate the actor’s outfit with any two-piece bra and skirt set on the market. To tap into the green color trend, opt for the Solay Top and Solay Skirt from NYC-based label Rationalle. If you want more of a resort vibe (for your upcoming beach vacation), look to Johanna Ortiz’s floral co-ords. Lastly, if you, like Union, have an important event to attend and need a more flashy ensemble, go with a metallic sparkly set from Dodo Bar Or. (Just don’t forget to find a coordinating look for your little one too, should they join you in your activities.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.