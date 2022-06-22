Gabrielle Union’s Latest ‘Do Is The Most Interesting Hairstyle You’ll See This Week

Gabrielle Union is many things — actor, author, and entrepreneur — but her ability to serve looks is perhaps her most impressive trait. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but you get it. Whether she’s on a photoshoot or hanging out with her husband and daughter, the 49-year-old star’s Instagram is a treasure trove of beauty inspiration. While in Milan for Fashion Week, the actor donned a wrap around ponytail, a stunning take on the long pony trend — and her hairstylist just offered a sneak peek into the mesmerizing process of creating it.

In a new reel on Instagram, stylist Issac Poleon shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Union’s glam for the Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show. While she gets her makeup done, Poleon carefully wraps the star’s hair into a long ponytail while sewing in an extension. At the end of the video, Union reveals the finished look, a sleek, waist-length pony with a few inches of hair left out at the bottom.

While Union is constantly changing up her hair looks, she’s been known to gravitate toward the long ponytail trend. While vacationing with her husband in Europe in 2021, she wore a variety of braided ponytail looks, proving that it’s truly the most ideal style for a laid-back yet super chic vibe.

Union’s soft glam makeup was equally stunning. Makeup artist Esther Edeme shared the details behind the look, which featured a romantic cat eye, glowing skin, and a nude glossy lip. In her Instagram caption, Edeme broke down the products she used, ranging from beloved beauty staples to buzzy new drops.

For Union’s skin prep, the makeup artist used cult-favorites like 111Skin’s Black Diamond Eye Masks and Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream before applying foundation by Pat McGrath and concealer by Benefit Cosmetics. Though she didn’t specify exactly which product it was, Edeme shared that she used a Charlotte Tilbury bronzer — could it possibly be the new Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer? Given Union’s intensely radiant glow, it seems likely. The star’s peachy toned blush also stood out and gave a summery vibe to the look — though the MUA has yet to share what product was used on Union’s cheeks.

Ahead, check out the full lineup of products Edeme used to create Union’s stunning soft glam.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.