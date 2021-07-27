Acrylic Decor Is Still Going Strong & Gabrielle Union Just Got On Board

Back in the mid-2010s, acrylic decor was at its height. Pinterest once named it as a top trend, and seemingly every publication and blog dubbed it a material to watch. It appeared to fall out of favor in the years following — many denounced it as overdone or impractical, and it ceased to be a staple in many of the major stores. Despite that, lucite furniture and accessories have managed to hold a place in the homes of tastemakers, becoming more of a classic staple than a major-but-fleeting trend. And many, including celebrities, have confirmed this transition as of late — a perfect example being Gabrielle Union and her acrylic dining chairs.

The actor gave the material her public stamp of approval on July 26 in an Instagram slideshow showing off her Harlem American underwear and bra set. Behind her, the cool gray color scheme of her current living room was visible — but what stole the show were a pair of clear chairs, which appeared to be a part of her small dining area.

That said, Union didn’t go overboard with the look. Rather than using acrylic in multiple places, she utilized it as an accent in the space by pairing two simple pieces with non-Lucite designs — which is actually a designer-approved trick to avoid an excessively trendy appearance. “As long as you incorporate acrylic carefully into your space, it can be a timeless material," interior designer Emma Beryl Kemper previously told TZR. "The trick to making your acrylic furniture feel timeless and not overly trendy is to layer it with other furniture styles."

Union may have dubbed acrylic decor worthy of her stylish home, but she’s not the only star to get on board with the material in recent months. Emily Ratajkowski, the queen of the Instagram *aesthetic* herself, actually went as far as buying an acrylic crib for her baby. In fact, Apartment Therapy reported she spent a whopping $2,900 on it at Kathy Kuo Home, proving that more than one trendsetter considers it a sound investment.

In 2021, acrylic decor may not seem an obvious addition to your home. If there’s anything to learn from Union and other celebrity fans, though, it can be a material that’s as cool as it is timeless, regardless of what’s trending. All you need is a few design tricks and some stylish pieces — and for the latter, TZR has you covered with the options ahead.

