Many celebrities adopt a capsule wardrobe of red carpet hairstyles they rotate through during awards season, but Florence Pugh is not one of them. For the Don’t Worry Darling star, every event is an opportunity to put a fresh spin on a classic look, specifically updos and bobs. In 2023 alone, the actor has used the ends of her twisted ponytail as faux bangs and transformed a balletcore bun into an un edgy look with knotted black ribbon. But for the Tiffany flagship store grand re-opening party in New York on Apr. 27, Pugh’s blunt bob and bangs is a nod to the past, specifically fellow A-list actor Michelle Pfeiffer.

Pugh’s hairstylist Peter Lux crafted her bright blonde hair into shoulder-grazing blunt bob paired with eyebrow-skimming soft, textured bangs that are slightly tapered at the sides. Lux styled the new cut super sleek and curled the ends under. Paired with a soft smoky eye, rose-y pink lipstick, and the flowy mint Valentino gown she wore to the event, the entire look oozes vintage Hollywood glamour, but the cut also looks exactly like Pfeiffer’s bob from the iconic 1983 film Scarface.

In an Instagram post, Lux described the cut as having a “blunt convex shape (short at the front and long at the back) with long shear bangs.” Given Pugh’s perchance for experimenting with a variety of hairstyles, it’s highly plausible that Lux turned to the magic of a solid wig to achieve this dramatic hair transformation.

However, time and time again, the duo has proven the versatility of a bob. In the first few months of 2023 alone, Pugh wore hers styled in a slick-backed wet look, Old Hollywood curls with a deep side part, and messy beach waves with a center part. And with Pugh in NYC and the MET Gala days away, it’s a safe bet she’ll be on the red carpet with another noteworthy style on Monday night.