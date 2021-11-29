Emma Roberts Found A Chic & Cozy Table Centerpiece That Doesn’t Require Flowers

Flowers tend to get all the attention when it comes to table decor, but in reality, they’re often far from ideal as centerpieces. Not only do they block views, but they also die quickly, are expensive, and just present a lot of trouble in general. In fact, that’s no doubt why Emma Roberts chose a large candle centerpiece for a recent holiday tablescape she created, opting to skip the fussy floral arrangements altogether for a much cozier solution.

The actor gave fans a glimpse of the easy bouquet alternative on Instagram on Nov. 16, displaying a view of her bright dining room and simple tablescape while promoting a paid partnership with Grove Collaborative. And yes, the entire moment was worth copying — from the minimalist table settings to the playfully garnished drinks, every detail was thoughtful and festive. However, it was the massive candle at the center of it all that was truly impossible to look away from.

The piece in question was a large, round candle, which featured a glass vessel with a textured finish on the outside. To ensure that some elements of nature were included in the scene, Roberts surrounded the piece with what appeared to be a nest of white berries. In all, it was cozy, bold, and stunning — aka everything a great table centerpiece should be, no towering display of greenery required.

Though no one would blame you if you wanted to copy Roberts’ candle centerpiece to a T, there are plenty of other ways to create your own version as well. The most important part is finding a large vessel — an oversized candle, a wide hurricane, or a big bowl filled with tea lights would work. Then, simply surround it with a texture of your choice; greenery, tinsel garland, or even an ornament wreath will help anchor the piece.

Over dealing with big bundles of flowers? Skip the hassle this year for Roberts’ chic, cozy alternative by shopping large candles that TZR loves, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.