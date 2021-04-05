Here’s Exactly How To Do Your Hair Like Emma Corrin

Although the actor might’ve worn a wig for her now-iconic Lady Diana performance in Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin's 2021 SAG Awards hair look will still convince you it’s time to go short. (That is, if you haven’t already.) At the pre-taped event, Corrin sported her signature short bob, styled with a sleek middle part that accented the newer platinum blonde color — and the custom Prada dress, which served as key inspiration for celebrity hairstylist Daniel Martin.

According to a press release, Martin was inspired to create a “boyish” look for Corrin by her eclectic Prada ensemble and statement black boots. The stylist began by caring for Corrin’s recently lightened blonde color, using the $79 Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Color Perfecting Shampoo and $79 Restructuring Conditioner to gently cleanse and moisturize. Afterwards, Martin began creating the super-smooth look by applying the new Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris La Creme 230 ($100) only through the lengths of the actor’s hair. A pro move, since this product also protected the delicate strands from heat damage.

Martin then used the brand’s $65 Blow-Dry Brush No. 1 while drying her hair so that the sleek, face-framing look was maintained, following up with a flat iron for boy band-level hair. As the very last step, Martin used only a bit of Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Precious Hair Care Oil ($105), a luxe shine-booster formulated with passion fruit, moringa, shea, and cotton oils.

Similarly, makeup artist Florrie White was influenced by Corrin’s Prada outfit, opting to keep the Best Female Actor nominee’s makeup simple. The artist created the low-key peach look by combining Sisley-Paris Le Phyto-Ombre Shadow in Silky Sky and Silky Coral ($55) on Corrin’s eyes, and then followed up with the $72 So Stretch Mascara in Black. Although simple, these three colors complemented the blue, black, and off-white tones in Corrin’s ensemble, bringing it all together.

Shutterstock for SAG Awards

You can shop all of the products used on the star by visiting Sisley-Paris’ website. Below, a select few that you can add to your beauty routine now — especially if you’ve been debating a short, blonde bob for yourself.

