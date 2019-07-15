Shockingly Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You'd Regret Missing

If you’ve been itching to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy, you’ll be thrilled to know that Prime Day is finally here. From June 21 until June 22, you’ll be able to score some of the hottest deals of the season — as long as you act fast. That’s because the best Prime Day deals are known for selling out almost instantly, so if you see something you want to buy, press that “Add To Cart” button ASAP.

Keep in mind that our team of editors will be updating this page around the clock to ensure that you don't miss out on anything, so keep checking back here for the best Prime Day deals of 2021.

1 70% Off The New Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Amazon Echo Auto $49.97 $14.99 - See On Amazon Amazon's Echo Auto gives you access to your favorite Alexa technology in your car, so you can get guided directions, ask Alexa questions, and connect to your favorite music and playlists on SiriusXM, Spotify, and Apple Music. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this new device has won over so many users who spend a lot of time in their cars.

2 72% Off A Pair Of Iconic Adidas Sneakers Amazon adidas Grand Court Sneaker $64.96 $18.19 - See On Amazon These iconic adidas tennis shoes are super popular, with more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Made from faux leather with rubber soles and cushioned insoles, they're not just cute (and available in a ton of colors), they're also comfortable. And best of all, this Prime Day, they're very much on sale.

3 33% Off This Wildly Popular, 43-Inch Smart TV Amazon Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV, Fire TV Edition $298.48 $199.99 - See On Amazon With more than 16,000 reviews and a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this 43-inch smart TV is one of the most popular televisions around, for good reason: It comes with Fire TV technology that makes it easy to watch your favorite streaming content on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more, and even has built-in Alexa.

4 24% Off The Multipurpose Echo Show 10 Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $249.99 $189 - See On Amazon The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. The Echo Show is 24% off on Prime Day. It boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

5 47% Off This Shark Vacuum With A HEPA Filter Amazon Shark Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter $318.85 $168.99 - See On Amazon This Shark upright vacuum features a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of allergens and and dust, with the ability to transition from hard floors to carpet and tools that include a Pet Power Brush to lift away stubborn pet fur and hair. Grab one for 47% off on Prime Day and see why it has a 4.6-star rating and more than 8,600 reviews.

6 70% Off This 3-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set Amazon Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) $539.03 $161.71 - See On Amazon This durable hardshell luggage set includes three pieces — one carry-on suitcase and two larger ones — each of which are encased with scratch-resistant material that zippers shut. They all feature wheels that can spin in all directions for easy transport, as well as straps on the inside to keep everything in place. Choose from five colors: navy, silver, black, Caribbean blue, and emerald green.

7 40% Off The 8-Piece Ring Home Security System Amazon Ring Alarm Home Security Kit (8 Pieces) $249.98 $149.99 - See On Amazon With a base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and four sensors, this home security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But for Prime Day it's 40% off, so you can outfit any one or two bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

11 55% Off The Hoover Power Scrub Amazon Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $222.20 $99.99 - See On Amazon Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to powerfully get rid of any dirt or grime. The process will involve getting your carpet wet, but the device uses hot air to dry your carpet. Additional tools help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

12 50% Off This DNA Test That Offers Insight Into Your Ancestry & Health Amazon 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $198 $99 - See On Amazon Half off for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This specific version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any specific health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

13 38% Off The Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Amazon Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine $129.02 $79.99 - See On Amazon Boasting more than 43,000 Amazon ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating thus far, the Hoover PowerDash Pet is a must-have for deep-cleaning soiled carpets. It incorporates a special Heatforce technology to dry floors faster, and reviewers have reported that the carpet cleaner is easy to assemble, use, and store.

14 38% Off The Waterproof, Glare-Free Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – Ad-Supported $129.02 $79.99 - See On Amazon Save almost $50 on the lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

15 47% Off The Newly Updated Fire Tablet Amazon Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet $150.92 $79.99 - See On Amazon Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, has built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. For just $80 while Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

16 42% Off The Ever-Popular Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart) $120.67 $69.99 - See On Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. With a 6-quart capacity, it has a crystal clear display and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount for Prime Day.

17 46% Off The 1st-Generation Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) $129.61 $69.99 - See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

18 33% Off The Fan-Favorite BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop $89.54 $59.99 - See On Amazon Get rid of 99.9% of germs with this fan-favorite steam mop. It works on most hard floors and offers three steam settings so you can customize your clean. No wonder it has gotten more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

19 40% Off This Fitbit That Comes With A Subscription To Fitbit Premium Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $99.98 $59.99 - See On Amazon Get a steep discount off the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Prime if you act quickly. The popular model features a six-day battery life, water-resistance, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which gives you bonus info on sleep, nutrition, and fitness.

20 40% Off The Latest Version Of The Amazon Echo Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) $99.98 $59.99 - See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio stations with this latest version of the Amazon Echo. The spherical design features crisper, clearer sound with stronger bass than its previous iterations, and it promises more accurate voice recognition and faster Alexa responses. With over 59,000 ratings, it's rapidly becoming a fan-favorite.

21 38% Off The Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera Amazon Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera $80.63 $49.99 - See On Amazon This indoor security camera offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day, or even at night, thanks to its night vision capabilities. It’s also compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that’s available via the Blink app.

22 38% Off The Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $80.63 $49.99 - See On Amazon This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 159,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours for 38% off on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker.

24 30% Off Grande Cosmetics’ Cult-Favorite Lash Serum Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL $65 $45.50 - See On Amazon Grande Cosmetics’ lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

26 33% Off Crest Whitestrips With An LED Light Amazon Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light $59.69 $39.99 - See On Amazon Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews.

27 39% Off The Anker Portable Charger Amazon Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger $65.56 $39.99 - See On Amazon Whether you're traveling with your phone or iPad, this Anker portable charger ensures you'll never run out of power. The 2,6800 mAh device has more power than you'll need to fully charge your phone or tablet. Three USB output ports are designed to let you utilize high speed charging for three devices at once, and dual micro USB inputs ensure that when your portable charger runs out of juice, it recharges very quickly. The charger comes with two micro-USB cables, a travel pouch, and the rave reviews of more than 25,000 Amazon users, who give it a 4.7-star rating overall.

28 40% Off This All-In-One Teeth Whitening Kit From Crest Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit $49.98 $29.99 - See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. It’s wildly popular on Amazon, where it has an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers — so act fast before they’re all snapped up on Prime Day.

29 30% Off A 20-Pack Of Gillette Razor Refills Amazon Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor, 20 Refills $39.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon Stock up on your shaving essentials with this 20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary microfin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation.

31 30% Off This Reusable Notebook That Connects To The Cloud Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook $37 $25.90 - See On Amazon Clocking an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a total of 30,700 ratings on Amazon so far, the Rocketbook Fusion is an innovative notebook that's designed to be reused. To use it, take a photo of your notes to upload a digital version to your preferred cloud service, then erase the page with the included cloth and start anew. The 42-page notebook has a variety of page layouts, including planner, dot-grid, and lined pages. "I love that I only have to keep up with one notebook. Rocketbook keeps me organized and simplified," wrote one reviewer.

32 50% Off The Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $49.98 $24.99 - See On Amazon The fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K boasts more than 633,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This easy-to-install streaming device lets you watch thousands of movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly play your favorite content. Save a ton on this must-have device if you act fast.

33 50% Off The 4th-Generation Echo Dot Amazon Amazon All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.98 $24.99 - See On Amazon Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub.

36 30% Off These Comfortable, Stylish Sweatpants From BALEAF Amazon BALEAF Women's Cotton Lightweight Joggers $29.99 $20.99 - See On Amazon With over 16,000 ratings, these BALEAF joggers are probably the most popular sweatpants on the market, period. As one shopper wrote: "I fantasize about getting home and putting these on. I look forward to it more than anything." These cotton-spandex sweatpants will become your go-to for lounging or low-sweat activities; but they're surprisingly stylish, so you can certainly wear them out of the house, too. (One customer even wore them to work.)

38 37% Off A 2-Pack Of Insulated Travel Mugs For Hot & Cold Drinks Amazon Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug, 16 oz. (2-Pack) $31.81 $20.04 - See On Amazon Available in a set of two, these Contigo travel mugs are a cult-favorite on Amazon, with a staggering 84,000 five-star reviews. Made out of tough stainless steel, they feature a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design to help keep your drink hot for up to five hours or cold for 12. The BPA-free plastic lid flips open, making it easy to clean, and it has the brand's patented Autoseal technology to minimize the chance of spills between sips.

39 43% Off This Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera $35.07 $19.99 - See On Amazon Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

43 30% Off The Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor, Plus 4 Blade Refills Amazon Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor + 4 Blade Refills $22.94 $16.06 - See On Amazon Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

45 34% Off 32.8 Feet Of Govee LED Strip Lights Amazon Govee LED Strip Lights With Remote Control $23.02 $15.19 - See On Amazon These LED lights let you bring instant ambiance to your space. You get two rolls of adhesive lights each measuring 16.4 feet, for a total of 32.8 feet of lighting. Select from more than 20 different colors or use the included remote control to turn the lights on or off, adjust the brightness level, or change colors. And the lights boast an extremely long lifespan — 50,000 hours — so you'll be able to enjoy them for years to come.

47 47% Off The Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette $28.09 $14.89 - See On Amazon With more than 11,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Calvin Klein bralette has accumulated tons of rave reviews describing how comfortable it is. One fan wrote, "This is the softest, most comfortable bralette I own," and another called it "unbelievably comfortable yet supportive." Plus, the racerback design means you won't ever have to fiddle with falling straps. Don't be surprised if you want to wear it every day.

49 21% Off This Roomba Robot Vacuum With Advanced Sensors Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $240.49 $189.99 - See On Amazon With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

57 33% Off The Bioderma Micellar Water Everyone Needs On Their Top Shelf Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $14.91 $9.99 - See On Amazon Stock up on the cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 22,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either.

59 30% Off The OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray $10.95 $7.67 - See On Amazon Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

61 58% Off This LED Ring Light Amazon Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light $79.99 $33.91 - See On Amazon This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your makeup, jump on a Zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos.

65 40% Off The Bluetooth-Enabled Smart Toothbrush From Oral-B Amazon Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $100 $54.99 - See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

68 36% Off Gillette Razor Blade Refills For Sensitive Skin Amazon Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills (8 Count) $25.09 $16.06 - See On Amazon Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin prone to razor bumps, these Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

69 56% Off Levi’s Men’s 505 Jeans Amazon Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans $59.34 $26.11 - See On Amazon There's nothing like Levi's 505s when it comes to a classic pair of jeans, which is why they have a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon from among over 57,000 reviews. The mid-rise jeans sit at the waist, and they have a straight leg, zip closure, and lots of room in the hip and thigh. Choose from a bunch of sizes and colors.

71 35% Off This Samsung Galaxy Tab That’s Loaded With Useful Features Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4, 32 GB $229.23 $149 - See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star rating after more than 9,000 Amazon reviews, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is loaded full of features fans love — an extra-wide 10.4-inch screen, state-of-the-art surround sound, and a long-lasting battery, to name a few. Plus, with your order, you get two free months of YouTube Premium and six free months of Spotify Premium.

72 52% Off This Comfy T-Shirt Bra From Calvin Klein Amazon Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined T-Shirt Bra $46 $22.08 - See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday T-shirt bras like this best-seller from Calvin Klein is always a good idea on sale days, and during Prime Day you can get this comfy bra for 52% off. This wardrobe staple has a lightly-lined, machine-washable, supportive design that has earned it a 4.3-star rating overall after 5,600 Amazon reviews.

73 44% Off Wireless Bose Headphones With Rave Reviews Amazon Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones $230.36 $129 - See On Amazon "The sound quality is exquisite. I have heard notes in both the music and the artists voice that I haven't heard before," one customer raved about these wireless Bose headphones, and with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews, lots of people agree. During Prime, you can get them at a steep discount.

77 30% Off A Mineral Sunscreen That’s Safe For Sensitive Skin Amazon MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme $30 $21 - See On Amazon This popular mineral sunscreen has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and it’s made without fragrance or other common additives that can irritate sensitive skin. Plus, it has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

78 30% Off This Luxury Brow Serum From Grande Cosmetics Amazon GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 - See On Amazon This cult-favorite brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots.

84 54% Off The Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Bralette $39.96 $18.38 - See On Amazon This super comfortable Calvin Klein seamless bralette features adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit. It's popular on Amazon, with an overall 4.6-star rating from thousands of shoppers, and it comes in over a dozen colors and five sizes.

85 50% Off The Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray Amazon Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $29 - See On Amazon Cut your blow-drying time in half with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray. In addition to speeding up dry time, this heat protectant keeps unwanted frizz at bay and melts through knots, leaving your hair silky-smooth. A favorite among professional stylists, this has earned an impressive 4.7-star average out of 12,000 ratings overall.