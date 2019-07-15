(Living)

Shockingly Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You'd Regret Missing

If you’ve been itching to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy, you’ll be thrilled to know that Prime Day is finally here. From June 21 until June 22, you’ll be able to score some of the hottest deals of the season — as long as you act fast. That’s because the best Prime Day deals are known for selling out almost instantly, so if you see something you want to buy, press that “Add To Cart” button ASAP.

1

70% Off The New Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon's Echo Auto gives you access to your favorite Alexa technology in your car, so you can get guided directions, ask Alexa questions, and connect to your favorite music and playlists on SiriusXM, Spotify, and Apple Music. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this new device has won over so many users who spend a lot of time in their cars.

2

72% Off A Pair Of Iconic Adidas Sneakers

These iconic adidas tennis shoes are super popular, with more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Made from faux leather with rubber soles and cushioned insoles, they're not just cute (and available in a ton of colors), they're also comfortable. And best of all, this Prime Day, they're very much on sale.

3

33% Off This Wildly Popular, 43-Inch Smart TV

With more than 16,000 reviews and a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this 43-inch smart TV is one of the most popular televisions around, for good reason: It comes with Fire TV technology that makes it easy to watch your favorite streaming content on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more, and even has built-in Alexa.

4

24% Off The Multipurpose Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. The Echo Show is 24% off on Prime Day. It boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

5

47% Off This Shark Vacuum With A HEPA Filter

This Shark upright vacuum features a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of allergens and and dust, with the ability to transition from hard floors to carpet and tools that include a Pet Power Brush to lift away stubborn pet fur and hair. Grab one for 47% off on Prime Day and see why it has a 4.6-star rating and more than 8,600 reviews.

6

70% Off This 3-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set

This durable hardshell luggage set includes three pieces — one carry-on suitcase and two larger ones — each of which are encased with scratch-resistant material that zippers shut. They all feature wheels that can spin in all directions for easy transport, as well as straps on the inside to keep everything in place. Choose from five colors: navy, silver, black, Caribbean blue, and emerald green.

7

40% Off The 8-Piece Ring Home Security System

With a base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and four sensors, this home security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But for Prime Day it's 40% off, so you can outfit any one or two bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

8

62% Off A 2-Piece Set Of Hardside Luggage From Samsonite

It's hard to beat high-quality hardside luggage, and this set from Samsonite is currently on sale for a whopping 62% off. It comes with a 20-inch and a 24-inch suitcase with spinner wheels, and the set boasts an impressive 9,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

9

35% Off The 32-Inch Toshiba Smart TV

This 32-inch Toshiba smart TV comes pre-loaded with Fire TV, so you'll be ready to stream your favorite shows as soon as you take it out of the box. It's popular on Amazon with an overall 4.7-star rating from over 16,800 shoppers, and is on sale for 35% off.

10

40% Off The 5-Piece Home Security System From Ring

Get an amazing deal on this easy-to-install, much-loved alarm system during Prime Day. Each package includes a base, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and even a range extender. Plus, this set works with Alexa to make using it a breeze.

11

55% Off The Hoover Power Scrub

Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to powerfully get rid of any dirt or grime. The process will involve getting your carpet wet, but the device uses hot air to dry your carpet. Additional tools help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

12

50% Off This DNA Test That Offers Insight Into Your Ancestry & Health

Half off for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This specific version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any specific health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

13

38% Off The Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner

Boasting more than 43,000 Amazon ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating thus far, the Hoover PowerDash Pet is a must-have for deep-cleaning soiled carpets. It incorporates a special Heatforce technology to dry floors faster, and reviewers have reported that the carpet cleaner is easy to assemble, use, and store.

14

38% Off The Waterproof, Glare-Free Kindle Paperwhite

Save almost $50 on the lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

15

47% Off The Newly Updated Fire Tablet

Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, has built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. For just $80 while Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

16

42% Off The Ever-Popular Instant Pot Duo Plus

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. With a 6-quart capacity, it has a crystal clear display and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount for Prime Day.

17

46% Off The 1st-Generation Echo Show 8

With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

18

33% Off The Fan-Favorite BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop

Get rid of 99.9% of germs with this fan-favorite steam mop. It works on most hard floors and offers three steam settings so you can customize your clean. No wonder it has gotten more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

19

40% Off This Fitbit That Comes With A Subscription To Fitbit Premium

Get a steep discount off the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Prime if you act quickly. The popular model features a six-day battery life, water-resistance, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which gives you bonus info on sleep, nutrition, and fitness.

20

40% Off The Latest Version Of The Amazon Echo

Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio stations with this latest version of the Amazon Echo. The spherical design features crisper, clearer sound with stronger bass than its previous iterations, and it promises more accurate voice recognition and faster Alexa responses. With over 59,000 ratings, it's rapidly becoming a fan-favorite.

21

38% Off The Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera

This indoor security camera offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day, or even at night, thanks to its night vision capabilities. It’s also compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that’s available via the Blink app.

22

38% Off The Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker

This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 159,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours for 38% off on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker.

23

44% Off The Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera

This highly-rated Blink outdoor security camera boasts over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's Alexa-compatible, and the HD camera has a two-year battery life.

24

30% Off Grande Cosmetics’ Cult-Favorite Lash Serum

Grande Cosmetics’ lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

25

33% Off The Bestselling BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts

These popular bike shorts have a high waisted silhouette with a wide, comfortable waistband that won't dig in. They're made from a supportive blend of polyester and spandex, and boast over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

26

33% Off Crest Whitestrips With An LED Light

Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews.

27

39% Off The Anker Portable Charger

Whether you're traveling with your phone or iPad, this Anker portable charger ensures you'll never run out of power. The 2,6800 mAh device has more power than you'll need to fully charge your phone or tablet. Three USB output ports are designed to let you utilize high speed charging for three devices at once, and dual micro USB inputs ensure that when your portable charger runs out of juice, it recharges very quickly. The charger comes with two micro-USB cables, a travel pouch, and the rave reviews of more than 25,000 Amazon users, who give it a 4.7-star rating overall.

28

40% Off This All-In-One Teeth Whitening Kit From Crest

This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. It’s wildly popular on Amazon, where it has an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers — so act fast before they’re all snapped up on Prime Day.

29

30% Off A 20-Pack Of Gillette Razor Refills

Stock up on your shaving essentials with this 20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary microfin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation.

30

30% Off OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener

From cult-favorite brand OPI comes the Nail Envy nail strengthener, which has garnered a 4.5-star rating after 24,000 reviews. Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it fortifies nails so they won't crack, bend, or break... no matter what.

31

30% Off This Reusable Notebook That Connects To The Cloud

Clocking an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a total of 30,700 ratings on Amazon so far, the Rocketbook Fusion is an innovative notebook that's designed to be reused. To use it, take a photo of your notes to upload a digital version to your preferred cloud service, then erase the page with the included cloth and start anew. The 42-page notebook has a variety of page layouts, including planner, dot-grid, and lined pages. "I love that I only have to keep up with one notebook. Rocketbook keeps me organized and simplified," wrote one reviewer.

32

50% Off The Fire TV Stick 4K

The fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K boasts more than 633,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This easy-to-install streaming device lets you watch thousands of movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly play your favorite content. Save a ton on this must-have device if you act fast.

33

50% Off The 4th-Generation Echo Dot

Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub.

34

30% Off Fusion5 Men’s Razor Blade Refills

Stock up on Gillette razor blade refills, which has more than 7,500 reviews. The set includes 10 Fushion5 razor blades and two Fushion5 ProGlide razor blades, each of which features a lubrication strip to provide moisture for the most soothing shave.

35

30% Off A Variety Box Of Sweet & Salty Snacks From Frito Lay

You can satisfy your cravings on a budget with this 50-count variety box of sweet and salty snacks from Frito Lay. Perfect for road trips, work lunches, and simple afternoon munching, the pack includes favorites like Sun Chips, pretzels, and mini chocolate chip cookies.

36

30% Off These Comfortable, Stylish Sweatpants From BALEAF

With over 16,000 ratings, these BALEAF joggers are probably the most popular sweatpants on the market, period. As one shopper wrote: "I fantasize about getting home and putting these on. I look forward to it more than anything." These cotton-spandex sweatpants will become your go-to for lounging or low-sweat activities; but they're surprisingly stylish, so you can certainly wear them out of the house, too. (One customer even wore them to work.)

37

45% Off A 60-Count Variety Pack Of Keurig K-Cups

Coffee lovers on Amazon are obsessed with this Keurig variety pack, which comes with a total of 60 K-cup pods in popular flavors like Cinnabon and Donut Shop. It boasts an impressive 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon from over 44,000 shoppers.

38

37% Off A 2-Pack Of Insulated Travel Mugs For Hot & Cold Drinks

Available in a set of two, these Contigo travel mugs are a cult-favorite on Amazon, with a staggering 84,000 five-star reviews. Made out of tough stainless steel, they feature a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design to help keep your drink hot for up to five hours or cold for 12. The BPA-free plastic lid flips open, making it easy to clean, and it has the brand's patented Autoseal technology to minimize the chance of spills between sips.

39

43% Off This Mini Indoor Security Camera

Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

40

50% Off The 3rd-Generation Echo Dot

Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for a major discount this Prime Day. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

41

40% Off The Fire TV Stick Lite

If you want to stream from all your favorite services without a bulky device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. It has a slim profile that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, and it comes with an Alexa-enable remote for voice control.

42

48% Off An 8-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades

The refills in this eight-pack of Gillette razor blades are compatible with all Gillette five-blade razor models. Fans on Amazon love them: They boast an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars, with over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings.

43

30% Off The Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor, Plus 4 Blade Refills

Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

44

30% Off The Cult-Classic Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Give your skin an instant refresh with the cult-favorite Mario Badescu facial spray packed with hydrating aloe. It has earned a 4.5-star rating overall with nearly 40,000 customer reviews so you know it's well-loved.

45

34% Off 32.8 Feet Of Govee LED Strip Lights

These LED lights let you bring instant ambiance to your space. You get two rolls of adhesive lights each measuring 16.4 feet, for a total of 32.8 feet of lighting. Select from more than 20 different colors or use the included remote control to turn the lights on or off, adjust the brightness level, or change colors. And the lights boast an extremely long lifespan — 50,000 hours — so you'll be able to enjoy them for years to come.

46

30% Off 16.4 Feet Of Govee LED Strip Lights

With more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, these LED strip lights are a definitely favorite on Amazon. They're easy to set up, dimmable, and come with multiple lighting modes. Toggle through the dozen-plus colors with the handy remote.

47

47% Off The Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

With more than 11,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Calvin Klein bralette has accumulated tons of rave reviews describing how comfortable it is. One fan wrote, "This is the softest, most comfortable bralette I own," and another called it "unbelievably comfortable yet supportive." Plus, the racerback design means you won't ever have to fiddle with falling straps. Don't be surprised if you want to wear it every day.

48

40% Off A 12-Count Of Gillette5 Men's Razor Blade Refills

These Gillette razor blade refills are sold in a pack of 12, and each one has five blades with a lubrication strip for a close, comfortable shave. They have an impressive overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 17,000 shoppers.

49

21% Off This Roomba Robot Vacuum With Advanced Sensors

With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

50

55% Off Wireless Earbuds From Skullcandy

These Skullcandy wireless earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, and have an impressive 16-hour battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating, which means they're resistant to sweat, dust, and water. Get them for a wildly low price this Prime Day.

51

30% Off A 24-Pack Of Long-Lasting Soft White Light Bulbs

Stock up on this 24-pack of soft white bulbs that boasts a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews. The 60-watt LED bulbs are a great way to save money in the long run, too — each one lasts for up to seven years.

52

32% Off A 4-Pack Of Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills

This four-pack of razor refills is compatible with any Gillette Venus razor handle, and they're ideal for sensitive skin. The five-blade razors remove hair in just one pass, and they're complemented by a moisture ribbon that soothes and hydrates skin while preventing irritation.

53

43% Off MIZANI Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner

Moisturize your locks with this cult-favorite leave-in conditioning spray, made with nourishing coconut extract and fennel seed oil. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews. Designed for all hair types and textures, it promises to repair damage while it detangles.

54

58% Off A 3-Pack Of Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Boxer Briefs

55

47% Off Calcium & Vitamin D Supplements

Supplements can be pricey, which is why this calcium and vitamin D combo is such a worthy Prime Day deal. The two nutrients work in tandem to support bone health, and they're gluten-, lactose-, and yeast-free.

56

30% Off The Gillette Mach 3 Sensitive Skin Razor, Plus 5 Refills

This classic Gillette Mach 3 razor has a lubricating strip that keeps irritation at bay, plus microfins that gently stretch skin for a smooth, close shave. The razor handle comes with five blade refills, and the whole pack has earned a 4.5-star rating after 2,400 reviews.

57

33% Off The Bioderma Micellar Water Everyone Needs On Their Top Shelf

Stock up on the cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 22,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either.

58

33% Off A 4-Pack Of Crest 3D White Toothpaste

This Crest toothpaste has earned a near-perfect 4.8 stars overall with nearly 40,000 reviews. During Prime Day, you can stock up on a four-pack packed with whitening power and cavity-fighting ingredients for just $10.

59

30% Off The OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray

Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

60

54% Off These Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panties

This hipster-style Calvin Klein underwear is made from ultra-soft microfiber that sits smooth under clothes. Choose from a wide range of solid colors in these that are backed by 4.2 stars after more than 3,000 reviews.

61

58% Off This LED Ring Light

This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your makeup, jump on a Zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos.

62

30% Off This “Miracle” Nail & Cuticle Oil

More than 10,000 customers have given this nail and cuticle oil a perfect five-star rating, with many writing things like "it's a miracle!" and "absolutely amazing." There's no better time to see the magic for yourself (or stock up) than Prime Day.

63

79% Off A Hand Sanitizer Spray Made With Agave-Derived Alcohol

Get an incredible discount on this easy-to-use hand sanitizer spray during Prime Day. The extra-large 16 fluid ounce bottle dries quickly and has an effective 80% agave-derived alcohol.

64

43% Off Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These noise-cancelling headphones from Bose have a comfortable over-ear design and sound quality that audiophiles love. They have an overall 4.5-star rating from over 21,000 Amazon shoppers, and are currently on sale for 43% off.

65

40% Off The Bluetooth-Enabled Smart Toothbrush From Oral-B

This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

66

38% Off This Alexa-Enabled Robot Vacuum

This Roomba vacuum has all the features you want in a robot vacuum, from a self-cleaning function and smart mapping to Alexa-enabled voice control. It boasts over 4,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and this Prime Day you can get it for 38% off.

67

54% Off Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans

If you love skinny jeans, you'll want to grab a pair of these Levi’s high-rise skinny jeans while they're on sale for Prime Day. A fan favorite on Amazon, they boast over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, and come in so many colors and styles. You’ll have this classic denim in your wardrobe forever.

68

36% Off Gillette Razor Blade Refills For Sensitive Skin

Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin prone to razor bumps, these Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

69

56% Off Levi’s Men’s 505 Jeans

There's nothing like Levi's 505s when it comes to a classic pair of jeans, which is why they have a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon from among over 57,000 reviews. The mid-rise jeans sit at the waist, and they have a straight leg, zip closure, and lots of room in the hip and thigh. Choose from a bunch of sizes and colors.

70

55% Off This Streamlined Keurig Coffee Maker

This wildly popular slim Keurig coffee maker boasts an impressive 4.6-star overall rating from over 23,800 Amazon shoppers. It has a 4-cup capacity, and can brew 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups of coffee.

71

35% Off This Samsung Galaxy Tab That’s Loaded With Useful Features

Boasting a 4.5-star rating after more than 9,000 Amazon reviews, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is loaded full of features fans love — an extra-wide 10.4-inch screen, state-of-the-art surround sound, and a long-lasting battery, to name a few. Plus, with your order, you get two free months of YouTube Premium and six free months of Spotify Premium.

72

52% Off This Comfy T-Shirt Bra From Calvin Klein

Stocking up on everyday T-shirt bras like this best-seller from Calvin Klein is always a good idea on sale days, and during Prime Day you can get this comfy bra for 52% off. This wardrobe staple has a lightly-lined, machine-washable, supportive design that has earned it a 4.3-star rating overall after 5,600 Amazon reviews.

73

44% Off Wireless Bose Headphones With Rave Reviews

"The sound quality is exquisite. I have heard notes in both the music and the artists voice that I haven't heard before," one customer raved about these wireless Bose headphones, and with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews, lots of people agree. During Prime, you can get them at a steep discount.

74

50% Off A Calvin Klein Bralette With Molded Cups

This ultra-comfy Calvin Klein bralette comes with lightly lined, molded cups for reliable coverage. It also features a sleek criss-cross racerback and, of course, that iconic logo band. Pick it up in several different colors to capitalize on the Prime Day deal.

75

30% Off This COLOR WOW Heat Protectant Mist

This humidity-proof spray keeps unwanted frizz at bay and creates silkier, smoother strands with just a few sprays before you style and blow-dry your hair. This luxurious, cult-favorite product has a 4.3-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews.

76

50% Off This Firming Eye Cream From Peter Thomas Roth

A powerful blend of peptides, panthenol, and retinyl palmitate (a gentler derivative of retinol) in this cult-favorite Peter Thomas Roth eye cream work to temporarily tighten and brighten your under-eyes, while plants extracts offer a hydrating kick. Today, this luxury eye cream is available for a serious bargain.

77

30% Off A Mineral Sunscreen That’s Safe For Sensitive Skin

This popular mineral sunscreen has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and it’s made without fragrance or other common additives that can irritate sensitive skin. Plus, it has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

78

30% Off This Luxury Brow Serum From Grande Cosmetics

This cult-favorite brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots.

79

51% Off This Big Jar Of Collagen Powder

This collagen powder may help promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Garden of Life's grass-fed collagen powder has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get this big, 28-serving jug on sale today.

80

53% Off Classic Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs

This three-pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made from 100% cotton with a brand logo elastic waistband and a functional fly. They come in a variety of colors, in addition to classic white.

81

53% Off Calvin Klein Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts

This three-pack of V-neck T-shirts is an absolute wardrobe staple, whether you wear them alone or layered under button-down shirts and sweaters. They're made from breathable 100% cotton and are tagless for total comfort.

82

47% Off A 3-Pack Of Seamless Hipsters From Calvin Klein

This three-pack of Calvin Klein bikini underwear are seamless and made from a moisture-wicking nylon and elastane blend — which equals tons of comfort and stretch. These classic hipsters have earned over 2,200 perfect, five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

83

47% Off Calvin Klein Bikini Panties

These Calvin Klein bikini underwear are made from a blend of 90% cotton with 10% elastane for added stretch and comfort. An Amazon fan favorite, they have an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

84

54% Off The Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette

This super comfortable Calvin Klein seamless bralette features adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit. It's popular on Amazon, with an overall 4.6-star rating from thousands of shoppers, and it comes in over a dozen colors and five sizes.

85

50% Off The Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray

Cut your blow-drying time in half with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray. In addition to speeding up dry time, this heat protectant keeps unwanted frizz at bay and melts through knots, leaving your hair silky-smooth. A favorite among professional stylists, this has earned an impressive 4.7-star average out of 12,000 ratings overall.

86

68% Off A 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties

This pack of popular stretch cotton underwear from Calvin Klein is a great Prime Day deal, especially since they're sold in a pack of five. They're made from 95% cotton with 5% elastane to keep them both soft and stretchy, and they have over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

87

33% Off This Bestselling Fire TV Cube

Stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Fire TV Cube, which is currently on sale for 33% off. It's Alexa-enabled, and boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 47,000 shoppers.

88

30% Off A 4-Pack Of Camisoles You’ll Wear Every Day

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these wildly popular camisoles — they've amassed more than 18,000 ratings to date. They're made with a soft, stretchy jersey cotton blend with adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Reviewers raved about their quality construction and many noted that they were perfect for layering or wearing around the house.