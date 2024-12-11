Just days ago, Elle Fanning gushed to TZR about her penchant for vintage style and beauty. With past roles that brought her back to the 18th century (The Great), the late 1970s (20th Century Women and Super 8), and most recently the early to mid 1960s, she’s been able to immerse herself fully in the fashion, the makeup, and the hairstyles of so many bygone eras and that has often inspired her to channel retro looks when she’s off duty as well. That’s exactly what she did while attending the A Complete Unknown premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 10th, when she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a pair of embellished pigtails that felt straight out of the ‘60s — the decade in which the aforementioned Bob Dylan biopic takes place.

In the film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the iconic American singer/songwriter, Fanning plays the somewhat fictionalized role of Sylvie Russo, who is based on one of Dylan’s actual former girlfriends. Because it takes place in New York between 1961 and 1965, the Emmy-nominated actor got to try out a few different retro hairstyles, including a beehive and a shag — both in strawberry blonde. And while she’s since parted ways with her character, it’s clear that the actor is still deeply enamored of ‘60s style, which she’s proven with her array of chic, vintage-inspired press tour looks as well as her most recent bouffant hairstyle.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the LA screening, hairstylist Jenda Alcorn looked to 1960s beauty icons like Brigitte Bardot and Raquel Welch to create Fanning’s glammed up pigtails. The retro style was a perfect complement to the L’Oréal Paris ambassador’s white backless Gucci dress, trimmed with silver embellishment. But for even more matching — plus a little festive flair — Alcorn also bejeweled the back of the actor’s hair with sparkling clips: One clasping each low pigtail, and a bow beneath her teased-up crown section.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With her pretty pigtails, Fanning joins a growing list of celebrities including Jodie Turner-Smith, Rihanna, and Olivia Rodrigo who are bringing back the quintessential nostalgic style with a grown-up and glamorous update. And with the addition of her sparkling accessories, the The Beguiled star’s version in particular feels primed for any holiday parties you may have planned. Just add a ‘60s-inspired dress and a cat eye and you’re sure to be a standout.