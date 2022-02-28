After multiple delays, the first in-person award show of the year is finally here with the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. And while it’s always a pleasure watching the stars sashay down the red carpet in their fashion finest, it’s the beauty looks that often steal the show. The best celebrity manicures and nail art at the 2022 SAG Awards were particularly noteworthy, with plenty of sparkles, rich hues, and glamour to go around — would you expect anything less with Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson in attendance?

Spring trends like the updated French manicure, jeweled embellishments, and Very Peri nails all made their debut on the red carpet, with stars like Cynthia Erivo (who is nominated for her role in film Genius: Aretha) and E! host for the evening Laverne Cox all bringing their manicure A-game. And if there was any doubt that an artfully applied nail look was the perfect accessory for an award show, the SAG Awards will convince you otherwise.

Keep scrolling to see all of the most awe-inspiring celebrity nail looks from the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and get ready to book your next manicure appointment ASAP.

Cynthia Erivo

French manicures are having a serious moment at the SAG awards, and Cynthia Erivo’s candy apple red iteration with a line of delicate ruby jewels are one of the best of the evening.

Karen Pittman

The And Just Like That alum proved that the periwinkle nail color trend looks stunning on the red carpet, especially when contrasted with a gorgeous canary yellow gown.

Laverne Cox

The pearl embellishment craze continues on the SAG Awards red carpet, with Laverne Cox and her bejeweled manicure, which perfectly complemented her noir and crystal gown.

Selena Gomez

Jewel tone nails always look best with a hefty side of emeralds, as demonstrated via Tom Bachik’s manicure for Selena Gomez.

Jessica Chastain

The subtle shimmer looks divine on Jessica Chastain’s French manicure, especially paired with her Dior suit and impressive diamond rings.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson’s elegant nude stiletto manicure featured a silvery jeweled accent nail — the ideal touch of maximalism for an evening nail look.

HoYeon Jung

Yoko Sakakura created the nail look for SAG Award winner HoYeon Jung, a paper thin black French mani with a silver accent of OPI Infinite Shine in Silver on Ice, which matched her Louis Vuitton ensemble perfectly.

Elle Fanning

Fanning’s nails spoke volumes at the SAG Awards this year, with just two nails painted per hand in gold and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

