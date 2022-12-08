Red lipstick might feel like an obvious choice during the holiday season, but that’s exactly what makes it so timeless. It’s the perfect time of year to elevate your look with something a little bolder and more festive — and besides, it’s all in how you wear it anyway. Maybe you plan to pair your red lip with the trendy “I’m cold” makeup look or choose the kind of deep, vampy red lipstick that was seen on countless red carpets this past year. Or, you can take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez’s classic red lip, which is here to remind the world that the crisp, festive look truly never goes out of style.

“She can wear a red lip like no other @jlo 💋💫,” makeup artist Mary Phillips captioned an Instagram post of Lopez’s recent holiday beauty moment. The star, who typically wears nude lipsticks to accompany her signature smoky glam, is pictured in a bright, poppy-red that is a nearly identical match to her red jacket (and not too far off from the red leather interior of the car she’s sitting in). Her full look is essentially a masterclass in holiday glam: Phillips created a shimmery eye look on Lopez with fluttery falsies and extra sparkle on the inner corners, bold brows, and rosy red cheeks. To keep things sleek and chic, hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons gave Lopez a slicked-back top knot.

Chances are you already have a few red lipsticks on hand, but if there’s any time to stock up on a fresh tube, it’s now. Not only is it the perfect look for all the upcoming festivities but it’ll last you well into the winter regardless of your makeup style. Phillips has yet to reveal the exact red lipstick she used on Lopez, but TZR has a few recommendations that are sure to measure up this holiday season.

