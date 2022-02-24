Even Dua Lipa’s Off-Duty Nails Are Decked Out In The Trendiest Color & Finish

Imagine a world-class nail artist is able to come to you, create any design or finish you want, all with minimal damage to your nails. Sounds like a dream, right? It’s Dua Lipa’s reality actually — though fortunately for Pinterest boards and manicure aficionados everywhere, she’s not shy about sharing the always-excellent results. Her latest manicure, long and sparkling, seems fit for royalty. Dua Lipa’s purple nails made an appearance in one of her latest Instagram stories, in which she holds up a card illustrated with a dragon while surrounded by a Diptyque candle, a palo santo stick, and what might just be the single coolest lighter ever.

“Feeling my dragon energy tonight,” she captioned the post, holding the card up for the camera. Her nails are long and slightly rounded at the ends, but it looks like Lipa’s real nails (cue jealous swoon). She famously has a pretty great set on her own, which is probably a solid part of why she loves getting them done so much — well, that and to match her endlessly-creative ensembles.

This purple metallic shade seems like the perfect witchy hue for her Tarot card reading activities, too. It’s an undeniably intriguing scene, one you could imagine your coolest friend presiding over. Between the bespoke lighter, luxury candle, and her work with the cards and palo santo, it looks like Lipa is having a night in dedicated to self-care, energy work, and spirituality.

As for the nails themselves, the purple shade is a rare one for Lipa (though she loves metallics and jewel tones so it’s not too far off) and a recent switch-up from something more typical. Just the other day, Lipa was wearing a metallic green polish on her nails, arguably her go-to color for a striking, shimmery manicure.

For winter-spring transition nails, it doesn’t get any more perfect than Lipa’s royal purple. It’s not so pink-toned that it veers to full-fledged springtime territory, but it’s not so deep that it’d be better suited for a holiday party.

And, of course, you can never go wrong with a bit of shine and sparkle, be it in the form of a metallic finish like Lipa’s nails or thanks to a glitter-infused topcoat. Below, shop purple polishes to get into Lipa’s dragon energy mood — a perfect end-of-month pick-me-up.

