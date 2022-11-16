Dua Lipa always manages to serve looks, but thanks to her current tour, fans are being treated to some of her most fun and glamorous moments ever. Makeup artist Shelby Smith is accompanying the singer on her concert dates in Australia, creating a variety of sparkling eye looks that surely light up the stage as much as Lipa’s jaw-dropping talent. While she makes the rounds Down Under, Dua Lipa’s glitter eyeshadow proves that there’s no “right” time of year for festival-inspired beauty.

Lipa has been churning out killer beauty looks throughout her entire tour, but she and Smith have amped up her glitter game to a level that’s worth noting. For a recent show in Australia, the makeup artist outdid herself with what can only be called a masterpiece. Of course, the look featured Lipa’s signature sharp-as-knives winged eyeliner, but Smith also added shimmery eyeshadow and an array of shiny decals onto her eyelids for an extra-glam effect.

The whimsical makeup was the perfect complement to Lipa’s ensemble, a pink netted outfit with Patrick Star patches over her chest. “She lives in a pineapple under the sea,” Smith captioned an Instagram post showing off the look, referencing the Spongebob Squarepants character.

Lipa also shared an up-close look at the eye look. In it, it appears that the decals are in different shapes like stars and hearts. There doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason to the placement, but the haphazardness adds an effortless and playful feel.

In the blink of an eye, Smith turned out yet another sparkly eye look. This time, rather than place crystals onto Lipa’s eyelids, she lined them up along her lower lash line along with an ultra-sharp cat eye with a touch of white eyeliner both underneath the wing and on the inner corner. “The sharpness on Dua’s cat eye tho,” one fan commented on Smith’s post.

You might not be strutting across an arena stage anytime soon, but glittery eye looks are still very much on the menu this season. With the holidays ramping up, there’s never been a better time to embrace the glitz and glam.