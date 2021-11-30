Dua Lipa is not one to shy away from bold beauty trends, but her appearance at last night’s British Fashion Awards proves that she can also rock chic, understated looks — as if there was any doubt. The singer walked the red carpet in a sleek black gown by British designer Maximilian Davis which featured a separate collar and sleeves. Her makeup, courtesy of makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, was kept quite simple to save the spotlight for the bottom eyeliner, which served as an effortlessly cool pop of color. The makeup look was complemented by her long, dark hair (styled by Luke Hersheson) which was left down in long center-parted waves, giving a touch of dark elegance to the ensuing. And on nails Lipa opted for a classic red manicure done by nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

Eldridge, who is known for her popular YouTube channel as well as her cosmetics line, created the stunning makeup look for Lipa that both celebrated her natural beauty and incorporated playful elements. Along with a soft matte complexion, Eldridge added subtle blush and contour, a rosy neutral lip, and, as the central focus, a smoky, purple-toned lower lash line. Unsurprisingly, her followers on Instagram were eager to know just how she achieved the colorful eyeliner look.

In response to one comment asking if there was plum mascara on the lower lashes, Eldridge replied that she used, “reddish plum liner and shadow smudge with black mascara.” Though the makeup artist didn’t reveal exactly which products were used, it’s likely that at least some of them were from her own eponymous makeup collection. Though The Lisa Eldridge Collection doesn’t yet have any eyeliners, another commenter speculated that Dua Lipa’s lipstick shade was a mix of Eldridge’s True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Fawn and Velvet Muse. Given the singer’s soft and seamless complexion, it seems that Eldridge might have used her own product, The Foundation, which is described as having a “soft focus effect.”

The purple bottom eyeliner look just goes to show that you don’t have to do much to add a subtly bold touch to your makeup. It also serves as ideal winter makeup inspiration; amping up your lower lash line with a pop of color is such an easy — and chic — way to switch things up for the season.

