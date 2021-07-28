Dua Lipa’s $100 Necklace Gives This Whimsical Jewelry Trend A Luxe Spin

The maximalist beaded necklace trend has become a defining look for 2021. Whether it’s chunky ceramic baubles, high-shine pearls, or plastic rainbow spheres you strung together yourself, the ubiquitous designs give off that playful, camp-inspired feel. Celebrities who have wholeheartedly embraced this trend include Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa. In fact, Lipa recently wore a beaded necklace while she vacationed in Albania. (With the singer’s affinity for anything that combines kitsch with elegance, the pop star has naturally become one of the championing trendsetters of the look.)

In an Instagram photo, posted on July 27, the singer stood on a dock perched above the deep blue Albanian sea. Her vacation outfit consisted of a glittery Missoni bikini, which she styled with a fiery Hawaiian shirt from Palace — a skateboard brand that dishes out doses of streetwear-inspired, hypebeast fashion. The “Levitating” singer integrated more touches of her signature playful style into her look via her accessories: a pair of purple shield sunglasses, Bea Bongiasca’s Baby Vine Wrapped Hoops, a beloved, go-to jewelry brand for the star, and a white jade gemstone necklace from Arms Of Eve. Lipa’s necklace tapped into a quintessential beach-y vibe with its artfully textured style and half-and-half beaded design. Additionally, her jewelry’s off-white hue made it the ideal neutral accompaniment to her boldly printed bikini and skater shirt.

The star’s recent beachwear ensemble is one of many that Lipa’s shared on her Instagram account. On July 25, she wore Blumarine’s pink front-tie blouse, which — you’ll want to write this down — is a soon-to-be-everywhere style. She paired her knotted blouse with a pair of cerulean snakeskin trousers, translucent rose-colored sunglasses, and mismatched silver drop earrings. Before her Y2K-inspired Blumarine look, Lipa donned a white, scarf-style top in a subtle plaid print with a pair of hip-cutout trousers that couldn’t have been more on trend for summer.

For those who enjoy the beaded jewelry look, but could do without the childlike vibes it occasionally emulates, Lipa’s Arms Of Eve piece, which gives the trend a luxurious and mature twist, is the perfect piece to wear. You’ll find her exact necklace below, as well as more beaded strands that feature a two-texture design.

