From a red eye flight to under the red lights of Dior Beauty’s Rouge Dior On Stage party at Silencio. This was the move for a number of A-listers, French it girls you follow on Instagram, editors, and friends of the House who kicked off Paris Fashion Week at the brand’s celebration of its new lipstick. Alongside Dior Makeup ambassador Jenna Ortega, notable guests included Dior Makeup Image and Creative Director Peter Philips, Anna Sawai, Jennifer Lawrence, Razane Jamma, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. The exclusive event set the tone for one of the most exciting Paris Fashion Week seasons yet, marked by a handful of creative director debuts, including Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection for Dior.

For the occasion, the house gave the iconic David Lynch-designed nightclub the Rouge Dior On Stage treatment. After descending down the eerily quiet winding red staircase, the walls adorned with photos of Ortega modeling the lipstick, I wandered through the cavernous rooms. The cinema had five shades of the lipstick on display and was playing the campaign video on loop. Meanwhile the hazy, smoke-filled dance floor was packed with a stylish crowd dancing to DJs sets by Isabella Massenet and Chloé Groovy and nibbling on sliders handed on Dior napkins. Of course, no party is complete without a signature cocktail menu, so as I sipped on a negroni that came with a giant ice cube that had “CD” carved on it.

As with Lynch’s intention (and the sign of a successful party), what felt like spending 10 minutes in the club, was actually over an hour. And with that — and jet lag starting to settle in — it was time to call it a night.

See inside Dior’s Rouge Dior On Stage party in Paris below.