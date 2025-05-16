It’s arguable that May is the most glamorous time of the year. Just a few weeks after the month kicks off with the Met Gala, Hollywood’s biggest stars descend on the South of France to attend the annual Cannes Film Festival to promote their latest films, in hopes they’ll become critical darlings and the talk of next year’s awards season. But in-between their own premieres, they’ll also show up and show out on the red carpet for other movies in the lineup. This includes Diane Kruger, who made her first 2025 Cannes appearance on May 15 at screening of the French crime film, Dossier 137.

Given the sun-soaked French Riviera setting of the festival and the dramatic nature of the actor’s custom ice-blue sequined Prada gown (complete with a feathered shawl), makeup artist Mary Wiles went with subtle, fresh-faced makeup anchored by a glowing complexion, achieved with the help of Sothys Paris skin care.

“The dress is very ‘40s inspired, in a silvery, ice-blue color — like her eyes,” Wiles tells TZR. “It was made specifically for her by Prada. There’s a lot going on, with the feathers on the bottom and the shawl — which she’s never worn before on a red carpet — so we wanted to do something very simple with the makeup because the color is very light and bright and fresh. That means fresh, beautiful skin, with a little bit of contour, some definition around the eyes, enhancing her brows a little bit more, and a very natural lip. But the skin was really the focus — it needed to be fresh and glowy.”

(+) Courtesy of Mary Wiles (+) Courtesy of Mary Wiles INFO 1/2

Wiles kicked-off the skin prep by applying the Express Eye Patches and Eyelid Lifting Serum, then treating the actor’s under-eye area to a massage with the Anti-Puffiness Cryo Roll-On. “It really helps with lymphatic drainage and to de-puff,” Wiles shares.

Next, she massaged the Glow Defense Serum on Kruger’s face, bringing it down the neck and around the eyes. Once that sank in, she addressed any dry patches with the Glow Defense Cream, a formula packed with plant and marine actives to boost radiance. “If there are any dry patches, the foundation will adhere to it and will be patchy, so it’s really important that there is optimum hydration,” she explains. “It gave her skin a lovely glow, right away,” says Wiles. “​​Which is great, because you want your client to look beautiful and natural and have that amazing skin, and only cover what you really need to cover. This way I can keep foundation and concealer to a minimum. It’s also the perfect combination for stressed skin or when you’ve been traveling a lot, [like Diane].”

Once Kruger’s skin was ready, Wiles enhanced her complexion, eyes, and brows with a suite of Prada Beauty makeup, including the Monochrome Hyper Matte Lipstick in P59 Amarena to tie the soft, subtle look together.

Courtesy of Mary Wiles

“Cannes is a special place for Diane — she premiered her very first film here, so she really does love being here,” Wiles said of what it’s like getting Kruger ready for a festival premiere. This was evident by the actor’s luminous smile — and equally glowing skin — on the red carpet.

The Products Behind Diane Kruger’s Cannes Glow