Menu
(Culture)
Dakota Johnson’s Bangs Have Changed *A Lot* Over The years
Watch her hair evolution and be amazed.
By
Hannah Baxter
9 hours ago
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor Editorial/ Getty Images
As the daughter of Hollywood royalty,
Dakota Johnson
has been in the spotlight her entire life, but it took her a few years to find her now signature hair look (rich brunette, extra long length, and curtain bangs). Here’s how Dakota Johnson’s bangs have evolved over the years.
Jacopo Raule / Contributor/ Getty Images
In 2011, Johnson was entering the film scene with lengthy golden blonde hair. She didn’t wear bangs yet — only long, face-framing layers.
Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff/ Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.