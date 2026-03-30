Exactly six days after it was announced that Nicolas Di Felice would be exiting Courrèges, a new Artistic Director has already been put forth. On Mar. 30, news broke that South African born designer Drew Henry was selected to succeed Di Felice’s five-year run at the French luxury house. His first runway show won’t debut until Paris Fashion Week in September, but here’s everything to know about Henry in the meantime.

The 38-year-old graduated from Central Saint Martins’ MA fashion program in London in 2014 before landing jobs behind the scenes of some of today’s most lauded brands. He began interning at Celine during the Phoebe Philo era — later joining the design team full-time. Fast forward to 2020, Philo plucked Henry from his role at JW Anderson where he would go on to help launch Philo’s namesake line as head of design. Since 2023, Henry has held the senior design director position at Burberry under the guidance of Daniel Lee. His well-rounded resume clearly caught the attention of Courrèges.

“His experience and understanding of today’s fashion landscape make him well placed to lead the next phase of Courrèges,” said François-Henri Pinault in a statement. (He is the chairman of the label’s French holding company, Artémis). Courrèges CEO Marie Leblanc seems to agree. “His creative talent and contemporary culture make him a perfect fit for the house,” she said.

André Courrèges with models in 1968. Jacques Haillot/Getty Images

“André Courrèges believed in clothes that make sense for how people live. That matters to me. I have always been drawn to work that feels modern, useful and direct,” Henry said himself. Time will only tell what Henry has in store for the brand.

His appointment at the house is effective May 2026.