Cindy Crawford’s Luxe Patio Is Proof You Need An Outdoor Bed, Stat

In the past, it’s likely you just thought of outdoor daybeds as furniture for posh hotel pools and nothing else. It’s understandable — before 2020, it was admittedly rare for many people to spend enough time at home to justify buying something that large and luxurious simply for a backyard pool or patio. However, it’s 2021 now, and while many things are returning to normal, there’s no sign that the trend of dedicating more time and money to improving the area outside the home is slowing down. Yes, that means even major purchases like outdoor beds are on the table — and Cindy Crawford’s own version, which she shared on Instagram in late May, is the perfect proof.

The supermodel is no stranger to relaxing decor; Crawford has been posting pictures of her ocean-front home for a while now, often showing off plush furniture, a cozy kitchen, and beautiful views. Yet even she’s outdone herself with her family’s spacious patio and its serene setup.

The 55-year-old’s outdoor area features an expansive space and pool area overlooking the sea, and Crawford has decorated it to ensure she’s able to take full advantage of its benefits. The spot features tons of cushioned chairs and places to kick your feet up, but perhaps the best part is the model’s outdoor daybed — a massive piece she placed smack in the middle of the patio, no doubt to ensure anyone laying on it was able to receive maximum sun and relaxation.

If you’ve never thought of placing an outdoor bed in your own backyard before, Crawford’s version makes a convincing case for finally biting the bullet. Not only does it impart an unexpectedly luxe aesthetic, it also provides you (or guests) an ultra-soothing spot to enjoy a nature nap — something that’s hard to get from your standard teak chair. Plus, some are big enough to fit several people on them, meaning less time spent worrying about dragging chairs outside for your next BBQ and more places for guests to sit down and relax.

Fancy pools are no longer the only way to indulge in a little outdoor daybed time. As Crawford has demonstrated, these comfortable pieces are now acceptable on any patio, lawn, or balcony — so splurge on your own with the roundup of options, below.

