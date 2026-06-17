Ciara Miller is a girl’s girl, and not just because she’d probably tell you if you had lipstick on your teeth (though after our convo, I’m sure she would). Not only is the reality TV breakout known for her fierce loyalty to her girlfriends and openness to having tough conversations — both with them and on their behalfs — but she’s also quickly made a name for herself as a modern beauty and style muse. When Miller delivers an emotional pep talk on Summer House or reports live from the red carpet, there’s a solid chance she’s doing so in a fashion-forward ensemble with immaculate glam.

“My mom likes to say I came out of the womb with, like, lipstick and high heels,” Miller tells me over a Zoom call. “I’ve always been a little girly girl. I was always in my mom’s and grandmother’s makeup bags; I wanted to wear lipstick and all of the things. I really don’t remember a time that I wasn’t interested in makeup.”

That affinity for aesthetics made Miller a natural fit for CoverGirl. In celebration of its latest launch, the TruBlend Sun & Sculpt Bronzing Glow Serum, the brand tapped the television personality to star in its “Glow From Sun to Set” campaign. And considering her current and upcoming projects — co-hosting Peacock’s Love Island: Aftersun in Fiji, which kicked off June 13, and cutting a rug on the 35th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars — as well as her trademark glow, the brand would be hard-pressed to find a more apt spokesperson.

Or a more enthusiastic one; at one early point in our conversation, I toss out the CoverGirl tagline (“Easy, breezy, beautiful!”). Her response? “Exactly! I mean, even just saying those iconic words on set, I was like, ‘I’m dizzy, this is so surreal.’”

The Zoe Report caught up with Miller to discuss all things sun, skin, and summertime. Read on for our convo.

On Becoming A CoverGirl — At The Perfect Time

“I felt like this was the perfect time for me to partner with CoverGirl and to be a part of their campaign. Obviously, I’m so lucky that they even considered me for this, but going into this next chapter— with Love Island: Aftersun, and going on Dancing With the Stars — I felt like it was the perfect product. The theme is kind of ‘glow from sun to set,’ so quite literally from the sun in Fiji to the set of Dancing With the Stars. It was the perfect product to launch my relationship with CoverGirl. And who wouldn’t want to be a CoverGirl? It’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”

On How She Takes Her Makeup From Sunup to Sunset

“From day to night, you always need a good highlighter glow, so we have that with TruBlend Sun & Sculpt. And honestly, for me, sometimes I just take a brown eyeliner, do my waterlines, smudge it out, and that’s the night look, just a little eyeliner.”

On The Best Makeup Tip She’s Learned On Set

“I’ve been working with my makeup artist for like five years, and I feel like we both do a good job of learning from each other. My biggest thing is, I always like to look moisturized and glowy. So we’ll even take some things meant for your face — like the TruBlend Sun & Sculpt — and put it on my arms, my legs, any part of my skin that’s exposed. You need some of those light-reflecting pigments when the camera’s hitting you at certain angles. I will always be glowy and never ashy, so that’s something we stress.”

On How Being On Camera Has Changed Her Beauty Routine & Outlook

“I feel like it’s definitely made me more comfortable in my skin and more comfortable when I’m not wearing makeup. Obviously, the camera gets you at, like, 10 in the morning when you first wake up [after being] out all night. And you know what? It’s just real skin. Sometimes I look a mess, but that’s part of it. I feel like it’s kind of refreshing that people get to see the full range, because we don’t have glam teams at all. It’s kind of nice.”

On The Beauty Trend She’s Aching To Try

“I want to go to Korea and get the whole kit and caboodle of skin care treatments. A traveling skin care trip would be a dream. I want salmon sperm or snail mucin or whatever the heck, you know! I want to try everything.”

On How She’s Adapting Her Beauty Routine To Fiji

“More sunscreen, definitely more sunscreen. I have a ton of sunscreen that I’ve ordered that I’ll be throwing into my bag. [Otherwise,] you know, stay tuned; I’m not quite sure, because I have no idea what to expect in Fiji. I’ve chatted with Maura [Higgins] a little bit, and she’s kind of giving me some pointers, and I’m going to text Ariana [Madix], because I’m leaving in a couple of days. So I’m just like, ‘Are there any last things that I need?’ I’m very much a learn-on-the-fly type of girl, so it’s going to be hard in Fiji, because obviously, there’s no next-day shipping. I do have a friend who’s coming a little bit after I get there, so I’m going to be like, ‘OK, you’re going to bring me this and that’ if I feel like I’m underpacked.”

On The Beauty Product That’s Been In Her Routine The Longest...

“Honestly, lotion. Or like a clear lip gloss. That was the first makeup product I was allowed to buy. Then I wanted to put a little bit of lip gloss on my eyelids to look a little bit reflective, and my dad would be like, ‘What do you have on your eyes? Take that off.’”

… And The Newest Addition

“Honestly, I’m gonna say TruBlend Sun & Sculpt. I’ve always loved a bronzing product, and I love something that makes you glow, and this product is perfect. I feel like once we officially launch the campaign, everyone will want to try to get their hands on it.”

On Her Go-To Summer Fragrance

“I love something clean. I’m a big fan of Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia. I just love something that’s very light, a little fruity, not too strong. I would definitely go with a Jo Malone fragrance, and [that one] is probably my favorite.”

On How She’d Describe Her Summer 2026 Vibe

“Can I curse? I really feel like I’m in my f*ck-it era. Like we are here, we are loud and proud, and we’re not going anywhere. I feel like that’s the era.”