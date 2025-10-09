Avid followers of all things WNBA were in for a treat last night as CoverGirl partnered with Bustle on the Cover The Court event in NYC on Oct. 8. The glammed-up WNBA Finals game three watch party, held in honor of the publication’s 2025 Game Changers issue, offered guests personal glam sessions, festive cocktails and snacks, sporty photo ops (bejeweled jerseys and pink basketballs for the win), and optimum views to cheer on the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. The buzzy event, hosted by content creator and podcast host Mariah Rose, brought in all manner of basketball fans including some major names in the sports, fashion, and fitness spaces like Katie Feeney, Kirsten Ferguson, and Lauren Chan.

Proving that glamour and sports can indeed go hand in hand, CoverGirl offered guests first-hand trials at some of their buzziest products including the Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss and Simply Ageless Skin Perfection Essence Foundation, Wrap Mascara, and Clean Fresh Prime+RefreshNourishing Milk. While touching up their makeup with pro artists, guests feasted on passed themed drinks like the Buzzer Beater and Glam Slam along with popcorn and game-friendly snacks.

Ahead, see some fun highlights from the slam dunk of a night. (Oh, and for those keeping track, the Aces won the big game.)

Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet

Host Mariah Rose sat down for a full CoverGirl glam session.

Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet

Model Lauren Chan grabbed a fun photo op with filmmaker fiancé Hayley Kosan.

Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet

Bustle EIC Charlotte Owen got glowing ahead of the big game.

Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet

Game day-themed cocktails were all the rage amongst attendees.

Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet

Any sports lover knows sliders and fried snacks are a must for any watch party.

Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet

Run coach and Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson showed off her CoverGirl goodie bag filled with the brand’s best-selling products.