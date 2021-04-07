Chrissy Teigen's New Pink Hair Color Is The Perfect Spring Shade

Unlike those of us who sit around debating shades for ages, springing for a new hair color seems fairly normal for Chrissy Teigen. At any given moment, the celebrity entrepreneur and model’s hair fluctuates between honey blonde, highlighted bronde, and deeper warm brunette. Or even a pastel wig, which became one of Teigen’s go-tos over quarantine. But on April 6, Teigen hopped on her Instagram Story and shared that she’d finally taken a hair color plunge she’d seemingly been thinking about for quite some time — light, soft pink.

This might sound familiar to fans. Teigen popped up on Instagram in a long pink wig this past January; before that, she shared a video of herself with light purple hair on Jan. 2, captioning it, “I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!”

And it looks like the new rose gold color is here to stay. Teigen tagged her hairstylist Irinel de León, makeup artist Kristine Studden, and celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham in the video debuting the spring-appropriate shade. On Cunningham’s own Instagram Story, the colorist shared Teigen’s clip, and tagged the cult-favorite hair color and maintenance brands Olaplex and Redken, adding “City Ballet Pink” — a pale pink shade name from Redken’s City Beats semi-permanent hair color collection.

Fortunately for fans, the Redken color is available to buy online, too. Walmart offers City Ballet Pink By Redken for only $12.24 a pop. Throw in a bottle of $28 Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector if you need to lighten your hair, and you have a celebrity-approved shade for about $40. Or, for a less permanent approach, you can always pick up the Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint for $12 at Target — that product certainly won over its fair share of fans when temporary pink hair went viral in 2020.

Either way, you’ll definitely be able to find out more about the hair color whenever Teigen shares a photo to her Instagram grid. Keep an eye on her account, then scroll down to shop City Ballet Pink if you’re also ready to embrace the pink hair life.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.