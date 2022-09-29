Cher’s Closing Outfit On The Balmain Runway Couldn’t Have Been More Fitting

Of all the trends that the Spring/Summer 2023 collections have boasted so far, the one of iconic celebrities walking the runway will likely go down as the most memorable. Last week in Milan it was heiress and former reality TV star Paris Hilton who made international headlines for her walk down the runway of Versace, and yesterday in the French capital, Cher closed Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which featured over 100 looks, alongside its Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

The 76-year-old goddess of pop and actor wore a very If I Could Turn Back Time outfit — an ’80s-inspired spandex bodysuit design, which had a subtle marble print, a modern sweetheart neckline, and a version of the house’s distinct, sharp shoulder pads. However, a theatrical outfit all but requires an equally dramatic shoe moment, so she wore a towered platform boots to glide down the runway with Rousteing. “JUST HAD BEST TIME, ON STAGE…FELT GREAT,” Cher wrote on Twitter. Her catwalk moment, too, showed onlookers everywhere that great style and confidence exists at every age.

To put the Balmain event into perspective, the house celebrated the best in food and music within a pop-up village it created within the city’s Jean-Bouin stadium. Along with the bevy of celebs that attended, including Kylie Jenner and Neymar, thousands of others from the general public showed up after having snagged tickets and made the pre-required charity donation imposed by the fashion house. In addition to a ready-to-wear collection, Rousteing showed his couture line, too.

Although the Cher sighting at Balmain seems to be a tough moment to beat, Paris Fashion Week is far from over, with major shows from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Balenciaga still to come and famously heavy on VIP guest lists.

And if you haven’t had a moment to see Rousteing’s set, here’s the long and short of it: A mix of drapey and super-structured silhouettes from paper and banana-based fabrics swept the Balmain runway. Prints also played a role, but almost exclusively in the form of Renaissance painting motifs and abstract prints. And on the accessories front, statement hoops, wide-brim hats, face piercings, or a combination of them finished off the majority of the ready-to-wear collection.