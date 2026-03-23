The word “iconic” gets thrown around pretty liberally these days, but ask any beauty lover if the word applies to Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk, and the answer will be an emphatic “of course, darling.” Since its debut as a Lip Cheat Lip Liner, the truly universal nude-pink has expanded across lips, eyes, and cheeks, most recently in the form of the new Pillow Talk Blush Balm Lip Tint. To celebrate this new offering, along with the return of the fan-favorite Pillow Talk Soulmates Palettes, Tilbury tapped another British icon — actress and boho legend Sienna Miller — to star in a dreamy new campaign.

The “Pillow Talk In Bloom Campaign,” says Tilbury, “expands my beautifying world of Pillow Talk and is all about letting your natural beauty bloom.” And at the heart of the campaign is Miller. Unsurprisingly (you know, the whole British icons thing), the two go way back, collaborating on many editorials and red carpets over the years. “I remember creating this bold smoky eye and glossy, vampy lip for LOVE Issue 4 — it was such a powerful, fashion-forward look, and Sienna wore it with incredible confidence,” says Tilbury. “Working with her is so special because of the creative trust between us, and it’s always so much fun!”

Read on for a full breakdown of the new offerings and to learn more about the romantic campaign.

(+) Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury (+) Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury INFO 1/2

The Products

Part balm, part lipstick, and with a dash of tint, the Pillow Talk Blush Balm Lip Tint works with the lips’ natural chemistry to create that “blushed-from-within effect that’s unique to everyone,” says Tilbury. “I call it the euphoric rush of a lip blush!” Perfectly aligned with the trending blurred lips look, the product was “inspired by the look of semi-permanent lip-blush tattoos and the lip tricks people are obsessed with on social media,” she explains. “I kept seeing people take my Pillow Talk lipstick to their appointments, so I wanted to bottle that dreamy lip-blush effect into something speedy, easy, and wearable.”

The new lippie has become a favorite of Miller’s. “It gives this natural wash of color that works beautifully with your own lip tone for that my-lips-but-better effect; it’s become an everyday essential for me,” she says.

The Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates Palettes are a returning favorite, evoking “the beautifying effects of love on the face — that fresh, radiant, healthy-looking flush you get when blood rushes to your cheeks,” says Tilbury. (She likes to call it “the Pillow Talk love filter effect!”) Available in Flawless Pink and Flawless Rosewood, the duos each contain a blurring, color-correcting Airbrush Flawless Finish on one half of the heart-shaped palette, and a blush on the other.

(+) Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury (+) Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury (+) Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury INFO 1/3

The Campaign — And Its Star

That heady haze of a budding romance — and the easy, breezy effortlessness associated with a lip balm — also served as inspiration for the campaign. And with such a pastoral vision, it only made sense to cast a paragon of free-spirited style as its star. “Sienna is the ultimate beauty muse to bring this campaign to life,” says Tilbury. “She was breathtaking in her pretty, romantic, and softly sultry Pillow Talk look. We have had so much fun together over the years, and working with her on this shoot was an absolute dream!”

In a departure from the boudoir vibes that typically characterize Pillow Talk campaigns, the imagery sees Miller and her model co-stars lounge in a meadow full of flowers, with “just-kissed lips, love-blushed cheeks, and skin glowing with happiness,” says Tilbury.

That effortless ethos was a natural fit for where Miller is in her beauty journey. While she’s spent the better part of 20 years as the face of unfussy English countryside elegance (seriously, her cottage tour lives rent-free in my head), the actress has found herself paring back her beauty these days. “My everyday routine is all about fresh, healthy-looking skin and keeping things simple as I'm so busy,” she says. “Good skin care, a bit of glow, and something that makes me look instantly more awake — especially right now with baby number three on the way.”

Her typical makeup routine? The Unreal Skin Hydrating Foundation Stick (applied with fingers or a brush) just to even things out a bit, a swipe of the Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara, and the Pillow Talk Blush Balm Lip Tint. “I feel much more confident in a natural approach now. I used to experiment more, but these days I really value simplicity,” says Miller. “I want my skin to look healthy and my makeup to feel effortless. As I’ve gotten older, beauty has become more about how I feel than how I look. When something feels easy and comfortable, that confidence really shows.”