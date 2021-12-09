Menu
(Celebrity)
10 Celebrity Winter Outfits You'll Actually Want To Wear This Season
Elevate your cold-weather attire.
By
Vivien Lee
2 minutes ago
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
The actor demonstrated
how to color block
for winter with her Nanushka two-tone pink leather jacket and shirt. She completed the ensemble with a pair of
flared trousers
and nude Brian Atwood heels.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Sandra Bullock
Colorful faux fur jackets are one of
2021’s buzziest outerwear trends
. Bullock is on board with the look, as she styled her yellow fuzzy piece with a black dress and thigh-high stiletto boots.
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.