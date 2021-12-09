(Celebrity)

10 Celebrity Winter Outfits You'll Actually Want To Wear This Season

Elevate your cold-weather attire.

By Vivien Lee
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez wearing a furry vest.

Yara Shahidi

The actor demonstrated how to color block for winter with her Nanushka two-tone pink leather jacket and shirt. She completed the ensemble with a pair of flared trousers and nude Brian Atwood heels.Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

Colorful faux fur jackets are one of 2021’s buzziest outerwear trends. Bullock is on board with the look, as she styled her yellow fuzzy piece with a black dress and thigh-high stiletto boots. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

