Whether you’re a committed or an aspiring sensualist, it's a good idea to keep one of the best luxury body washes in your shower. These fancy, all-over cleansers are thoughtfully formulated with gentle surfactants, nourishing butters, and rich oils that leave your skin feeling soothed and hydrated — never stripped and tight. And, not for nothing, they’re packaged in bottles that are a bit more aesthetically pleasing than what you’d find at the drugstore.

Importantly, too, the mark of a truly luxurious body wash is its sophisticated, layered scent, which should linger on your skin without being sickly or overpowering. Take Molton Brown, for instance, which uses similar fragrance combinations in their shower gels as they do their perfumes — like the spicy pepper/zingy ginger/earthy patchouli mix in their Fiery Pink Pepper variation. Elsewhere, brands like Dermalogica and Murad combine the science of skin care with an aromatherapeutic approach to scent, which ensures both your skin and your mindset stay calm, clear, and balanced.

Scroll on to shop 10 of the best luxury body washes you can get on Amazon, all for under $45. Consider this a more budget-friendly way to sneak some luxury into your day-to-day life — and onto your skin.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Royalty-Approved Shower Gel Molton Brown Bath & Shower Gel $32 Amazon See On Amazon If you’d like your shower experience to transport you to a luxury hotel in Mayfair, fulfill that highly specific request with this Molton Brown shower gel — the first word in British luxury body care, and, according to its 6,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, the final. (Fun fact: the brand even holds a royal warrant for the supply of toiletries to Queen Elizabeth — doesn't get much more luxurious than that!) The earthy, spicy Black Pepper scent featured here is the brand’s signature, though you can choose among 10 more fragrances on Amazon. I like the Bushukan version, as much for its sweet citrus and woody vetiver scent as that bright, lemon-yellow bottle.

2. The Classic French Shower Oil L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Shower Oil $25 Amazon See On Amazon Maybe it’s because my chic mother always used the brand’s lavender hand cream when I was growing up, but to me, nothing signifies earthy, Francophile luxury (at a relatively affordable price point) more than L’Occitane. As far as body washes go, this shower oil is their most popular offering, and an especially good choice if you have very dry skin. In here, a blend of oils rich in fatty acids, like coconut, almond, and apricot, leave your skin feeling as soft and hydrated as a moisturizer would. And its fresh almond scent is equally soothing, albeit on a (no less important) mental/emotional level.

3. The One For Body Acne Murad Acne Body Wash $44 Amazon See On Amazon Acne, but make it luxury. This dermatologist-developed, clinically tested body wash from Murad contains everything you need to quash and prevent breakouts below the neck: Salicylic acid kills bacteria in active breakouts; glycolic acid unglues oil and impurities; and date seed powder and jojoba beads gently sweep away dead skin cells on the surface. Tea tree and menthol give this a clarifying kick, as well.

4. The "Clean" One Follain Lemongrass Everything Soap $18 Amazon See On Amazon This all-purpose soap from Follain contains just seven vegan ingredients, five of which are organic. (That’s about 71% organic, if you’re reluctant to do the math yourself.) Saponified coconut, jojoba, and olive oils work to soften and nourish your skin, while plant-based surfactants cleanse without stripping your skin of its essential oils. It’s simple enough to work as a hand wash in addition to a body wash, and gentle enough for sensitive skin (or for kids).

5. The One That Smells Spicy & Sweet Moroccanoil Shower Gel $30 Amazon See On Amazon Ever been tempted to slather Moroccanoil shampoo directly on your body so your entire being can smell as good as your hair? A better idea: Try the shower gel version. It’s infused with the brand’s cult-favorite scent — that divine blend of sweet florals and sultry amber — while its gentle lather leaves your skin feeling thoroughly cleansed. Argan oil, the brand’s other claim to fame, imparts your skin with nourishing fatty acids and smoothing vitamin E. For the truly scent-obsessed, follow it up with their decadent Body Soufflé moisturizer.

6. The One That Smells Like Piña Coladas Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you like piña coladas, et cetera, get this rich, moisturizing body wash from Sol de Janeiro. Presumably inspired by their cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, this features a nourishing blend of coconut oil, Amazonian cupuaçu butter, and açaí oil for plush, bouncy skin. That creamy elixir is infused with a delicious coconut cream, toasted praline, and tropical orchid scent. BYO umbrella garnish.

7. The One With Dead Sea Minerals AHAVA Dead Sea Water Mineral Shower Gel $42 Amazon See On Amazon This AHAVA shower gel is infused with responsibly sourced Dead Sea water, which is rich in minerals and nutrients with healing, softening, conditioning, and clearing properties, like zinc, sulfur, and magnesium. It'll help keep your skin smooth and hydrated until your next shower — and its generous, 17-ounce bottle will last you a while, too.

8. The Foaming Shower Oil Kopari Sudsy Shower Oil $28 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a more intense lather than L’Occitane’s milky emulsion, but you still want to benefit from the unparalleled moisturizing powers of a shower oil, try this one from Kopari. A blend of organic coconut oil, squalane, and avocado oil delivers and seals in moisture, and it all works up into a satisfying, sudsy lather without the use of stripping sulfates. This works double duty as a non-drying shaving cream.

9. The Invigorating One Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash $30 Amazon See On Amazon For those of you who need a little help waking up/becoming a functional human in the morning, this Dermalogica body wash will be your saving grace. It’s spiked with eucalyptus, tea tree, French rosemary, and lemon oils — the aromatherapeutic equivalent of an alarm clock — while gentle surfactants do the cleansing work. Even though this is a lathering gel, the pH-balanced formula won’t disrupt your moisture barrier.