In between the Venice Film Festival and in the lead-up to fashion month, celebrity style at the US Open Tennis Championships is scratching a whole other itch. As the action continues at the hallowed USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, attendance from Hollywood headliners, supermodels, singers, and tennis WAGs at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the tournament is proving to be a whole other kind of fashion parade.

Ralph Lauren is once again the official outfitter of the New York-based event, so it’s no surprise that as well as the players on the court, the brand has been a go-to of the likes of Ciara and Simone Ashley.

Just like at Wimbledon, stylish fans are setting the tone in tennis whites and preppy stripes. Also setting the pace in terms of style are highly-watched influencer WAGs — that’s wives and girlfriends — including Morgan Riddle (Taylor Fritz’ girlfriend) and Paige Lorenze (Tommy Paul’s fiancé) who routinely knock it out of the park with their chic day looks.

Read on to see who’s been in the Cadillac suite lately sipping on Honey Deuces, and what they’re wearing.

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images

The trend-setting model and actor channeled 1990s sporty-chic minimalism in a nude-toned mini dress, sneakers, and a black cardigan, with a retro white leather gym bag for good measure.

Ciara

Getty Images

It was a family day out for Ciara, who was spotted looking on as Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff put each other through their paces on day nine. The performer wore a preppy two-tone navy v-neck tennis sweater and cap by Ralph Lauren from its official US Open collection.

Lindsay Lohan

Getty Images

Hot on the heels of her Freakier Friday whistle-stop global promo tour, Lohan was back in top form — even inspiring memes with her joyful selfie taking in the stands. The actor was as fashionable as ever in a spaghetti strap silk dress adorned with an inky red flower print with Chanel gladiator sandals and a timeless camel coat.

Katie Holmes

Getty Images

Holmes was among the first to debut the new Marni Tulipea shoulder bag — in the tennis-appropriate lemony ‘Citronelle’ shade — from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection when she stopped by Arthur Ashe Stadium in an easy-peasy leather jacket and slip dress look.

Simone Ashley

Getty Images

Camera lenses were fixed on Bridgerton’s stylish star Ashley on day nine, not just because of her cute Ralph Lauren sweater, but thanks to her new love interest sitting beside her.

Rosalia

Getty Images

Rosalia was in attendance this week to cheer on fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz. The performer stepped out in a funnel-neck white dress with a black cardigan to stay warm as evening fell, pairing the outfit with silver metallic flats and a navy patent tote.

Issa Rae

Getty Images

Ready for action, the Hollywood star opted for a Polo Ralph Lauren camo-printed jacket, teaming it with a safari-style ensemble of shirt, shorts, and neckerchief, as well as the popular Polo ID mini bag.

Morgan Riddle

Getty Images

The influencer has been a staple in the crowd, cheering on her other half in style. On September 1, Riddle opted for a grey utility-style set complete with a bomber jacket and ultra-mini skirt, styling the outfit with black court shoes and sleek 1990s-style oval sunglasses.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Getty Images

The actor looked cool, calm, and collected in head-to-toe white tailoring, teaming her tennis polo shirt with high-waisted pants and pointed-toe heels. A tan suede belt, Dior sunglasses, and understated diamonds added another level of sophistication.

Paige Lorenze

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Content creator Lorenze wore an effortlessly elegant white silk shirt dress and silver David Yurman jewelry, adding an unexpected twist with Y2K-style plaid Burberry mules.

Olivia Munn

Getty Images

The Your Friends and Neighbors actor was spotted with husband John Mulaney on day three in her own take on tennis whites: a simple shift dress with a matching vanilla-hued clutch with black piping and classic cap-toe shoes.