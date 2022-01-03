The odds were, your New Year’s Eve celebrations were subdued once again, as roaring parties and wild nights out at packed bars still weren’t really options. Hopefully though, you still donned that sequined ensemble you spent all of last year curating and had a good time on the couch counting down the ball drop with Ryan Seacrest. But if you do feel a little glum at not having gone all-out to bid farewell to 2021, you can always live vicariously through celebrities via their New Year’s Eve outfits and high-caliber festivities. For those who might still be nursing a residual hangover (they seem to get more brutal and last longer every year, don’t they?), scrolling through the looks, below, will serve as the perfect in-bed activity.

Sparkles, of course, were a popular sartorial choice for celebs. Lizzo and Miley Cyrus enthusiastically endorsed the high-shine theme and wore head-to-toe metallics. Others, however, subtly integrated shimmer into their outfits in the form of a chain-link belt, platform heels, or a statement necklace. You may also notice that many of the celebrity outfits felt like a timely homage to 2021’s defining trends. For instance, several A-listers donned cutouts, both in string form and large midriff-revealing holes. On the other hand, Lori Harvey tapped into the brown color trend as if to pay her respects to the new neutral hue. Scroll on to see the best celebrity NYE outfits.

Michelle Obama

Obama celebrated NYE with her husband Barack while wearing black shorts, a matching top, and an Etro jacket embroidered with an intricate metallic pattern. Of course, she donned a festive pair of “2022” glasses, too.

Jessica Alba

Alba started her night in PJs and a face mask only to change into a sleek black cocktail dress that featured a mesh, one-shoulder illusion.

Elsa Hosk

The model donned an off-the-shoulder, feather-trimmed top by Saint Laurent, black Splits 59 leggings, and dark cowboy boots courtesy of Celine. She added touches of sparkle via an Ashley Williams “Anxiety” hair barrette and an ornamental belt by indie brand Maiyo.

Gabrielle Union

Union rocked a strapless jumpsuit consisting of white, wide-leg trousers and a colorful cutout top.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus spent the evening hosting her very own televised NBC special and wore a surplus of celebratory looks. The singer’s green Bronx and Banco one-shoulder cutout dress, for one, was especially sparkly.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner, a documented fan of the good ‘ol sweater vest, wore a craftcore sleeveless sweater with black leggings and a dark undershirt.

Lizzo

Lizzo rang in the new year on stage in a custom Bryan Hearns silver fringed bodysuit with matching metallic combat boots.

Dua Lipa

Lipa rocked a sculptural cerulean mini dress from Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection while welcoming the new year. Gold platform heels and a chunky chain necklace completed her look.

Kelsey Merritt

The model chose a sparkling silver tube top and a trendy black miniskirt by Cult Naked. Merritt also carried a Swarovski crystal mesh purse by Marina Raphael that matched her top’s disco ball-like look.

Lori Harvey

Harvey stunned in a sequined, chocolate-colored minidress by Raisa Vanessa. She added golden touches with a Cartier Panthere watch and the brand’s Juste Un Clou Bracelet.

Jessica Chastain

The actor partied in black trousers and a cowl-neck blouse covered in dark sequins.

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actor opted for a minimal JustFab black slip dress with lace trim when bidding adieu to 2021.

Lily Collins

The fashionable Emily in Paris star sparkled in a multicolored mini dress and a high-shine silver topcoat while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Hailey Bieber

If you squint just so, the mesh and string cutout dress by Nensi Dojaka Bieber wore on New Year's Eve will come into focus.