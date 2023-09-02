(Celebrity)

In A Fall Outfit Rut? Tap These A-Lister Looks For Ideas

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a good starting point.

Summer has its perks: you get sunny weather, countless beach days, and the opportunity to wear breezy dresses 24/7. However, fall is full of upsides as well, even if it eventually leads you into a bitter cold winter. Come autumn, you can go apple picking, binge-watch Gilmore Girls, enjoy the red-orange foliage, and rediscover your love for all manner of knits. But if you’re feeling utterly unprepared to shift your wardrobe with the seasons, don’t worry: you’ll find more than a few fall outfit ideas to try just by looking to your favorite celebrities.

Should you count yourself a fan of Sofia Richie Grainge’s style (and who doesn’t these days?), you’ll be inclined to channel several of her cozy looks, including a shearling jacket and jeans combo. The whole look is easy, practical, and timeless — exactly how everyone wants to dress in cooler temps. Meanwhile, if you have an eye for color and texture, you may want to borrow fashion tips from Kerry Washington, whose suede-on-suede forest green outfit is ideal for early September weather.

The return to brisk forecasts offers the chance to have fun with layering cozy pieces, so don’t feel boxed in by a simple sweater and jeans pairing. Read ahead for several stand out autumn looks to try, all inspired by your favorite stars.

Knit Dress & Tall Boots

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known wearing neutrals in the most interesting, unexpected ways. She does this by mixing different textures together — think knits and leathers — and incorporating unique silhouettes like this padded shoulder strap dress.

Mara Hoffman
Sloan Sleeveless Midi Column Popcorn Dress
$595
Bottega Veneta
Sardine Intrecciato Napa Top-Handle Bag
$4,200
Dolce Vita
Auggie Boots
$250
Jenny Bird
Nouveaux Puff Earrings
$120

A Leather Jacket & Jeans

Stay cool and casual like Grainge, whether you’re going out to dinner or meeting up with friends for a coffee. All you need to channel her vibe are jeans, a brown leather jacket, a fuzzy beanie, and chunky brown boots.

Heron Preston
Ex-Ray Carpenter wide-leg jeans
$650
Acne Studios
Biker Jacket
$2,800
The Row
Zipped Boot I
$1,490
Everlane
The Alpaca Beanie
$60

Cable Knit Cardigan & Patterned Scarf

We love how Laura Harrier injected some cheerful colors into her rather subdued cream-colored cable knit cardigan and tan turtleneck outfit. Add a pair of thick gold hoop earrings and you’ll have the comfiest look to wear when you hang out on a boat — or, you know, commute into work.

Jenni Kayne
Cable Cocoon Cardigan
$425
Ralph Lauren
Silk-Blend Turtleneck
$125
Anthropologie
'70s Floral Head Scarf
$18
Kiin
Large Classic Hoop Earring
$490

Blazer & Jumpsuit

If you’re not interested in wearing a dress, but want something just as quick and easy to throw on, follow Jennifer Lopez’s lead and opt for a jumpsuit. Make the staple feel a little more polished by adding on a blazer, belt, and heels.

Tove
Rebecca Lambswool Coat
$1,289
Loewe
Flamenco Large Leather Tote
$3,150
Norma Kamali
Open Back Catsuit W/ Footie
$175
Manolo Blahnik
Clear ECO PVC Open Toe Mules
$745

Suede On Suede

Fall is a great time to break out all your favorite suede styles. Instead of wearing a Canadian tux, opt for this material in your shirting and pants — or in Kerry Washington’s case, a top and boots combo complete with short shorts.

Free People
Sienna Suede Mini Dress
$398
Staud
Wally Boot Olive Suede
$495
Auvere
Clean Cut Stack Ring Satin
$600
Brandon Blackwood
Daphne Bag
$235

Oversized Sweater & Ankle Boots

Without a doubt, an oversized sweater always works for autumn. Dress yours down with jeans or go the Ashley Graham route by styling your knit as a dress (if it’s long enough!) with an equally as oversized button-up shirt and platform ankle boots.

COS
Chunky Jumper
$290
Altuzzara
Platform Leather Ankle Boots
$995
$597
Leset
Yoko Oversized Button Down
$210
Wolford
Velvet de Luxe 50 Tights
$55