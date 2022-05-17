The process of shopping for, and wearing, undergarments can feel deeply personal. For many, purchasing intimates that make you feel confident and sexy while also providing the necessary support and coverage is a challenging feat. This struggle was far too familiar for supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, who found that there weren’t many brands that mastered that balance. “I really wanted something that let your sexual-self shine while also be really comfortable,” she tells TZR. “There’s a duality there that most women I know are looking to achieve.” Thus, the Ashley Graham and Knix collection was born, as she found that the label fits all her personal criteria for what she wants in an intimates brand.

The 22-piece collaboration launches on May 19 and is filled with easy-to-wear garments that will feel like a second skin. The pieces were designed to ensure that there’s something for everyone — from hipster boy shorts and ribbed bralettes to sexy bodysuits and mesh bras. “I think [every piece is] super wearable,” Graham says. “You forget that you have it on, which to me is the idea of lingerie — like I don’t want to have to remember to adjust my bra.”

For Graham, she wanted this collection to check off two boxes, the first being comfort. “I used to be a religious thong wearer up until I got pregnant with my first,” she shares. “Now all I want are big, full-coverage panties and now I have them from this collection.”

Knix

Versatility was the second priority for the line, which is why the collection comes in both a modal material, which feels more cozy, and mesh — to focus on your sexy side. “The modal collection I would definitely sleep in, but I can also wear it around the house,” she says. “The mesh stuff is like sexy and makes me want to go out. I actually have this cute outfit planned with the black mesh bodysuit. I’m going to wear it with a lace little slip over it. It’s going to be a major moment.”

As thoughtfully as she approached the designs in this collab, Graham also put this same effort into her campaign imagery. Since its inception, the goal was to show what the intimates collection would look like on multiple, diverse bodies. “Knix presented the idea to shoot with fans and I jumped on it,” Graham says. “The team said we’d put a call out on social media and that’s exactly what happened.” After a tough selection process, Carly Compton, Korrina Estrada, Tatiana Plascencia, Arielle Estoria, and Indi Robinson were all chosen to shoot alongside Graham for the campaign. “They were giving me a run for my money,” Graham says over the phone while laughing.

You can shop the full collection on knix.com on May 19. Pieces will be available in sizes XS to XXXXL++, which aligns with Graham’s vision for inclusive fashion, while prices range from $26 to $72.