While stars shine plenty on their own on red carpet, there’s truly strength in numbers, especially when an A-list duo is serving up double style. This was particularly evident at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. The Beverly Hilton was all abuzz with celebrity couples showing up hand-in-hand for one of the most glamorous date nights of year.

Setting things off were Adam Brody and Leighton Meester who delivered Y2K nostalgia (it was a The O.C. and Gossip Girl reunion) with a hefty dose of fashion thanks to the latter’s lime-colored Versace gown. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also looked ultra-sophisticated in coordinating black ensembles. You gotta love a couple that matches, right?

Long-time loves were also showing plenty of love at the Globes. There was Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen who grinned ear to ear as they walked the carpet. Viola Davis also glimmered in more ways than one as she held on to her husband of more than 20 years, Julius Tennon.

To be clear, it wasn’t just romantic pairings that turned heads on the big night. High-profile siblings like Erin and Sara Foster and Elle and Dakota Fanning also left a stylish impression. Sometimes there’s no better plus-one than your sister.

And that’s just the tip of the fashionable iceberg. Ahead, the best couples from the 2025 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

The newly engaged couple stayed close throughout the night, stopping to pose for the occasional photo.

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester

Millennials everywhere are screaming for this Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf sighting. The real-life couple — who are notoriously private — stunned at this rare public appearance.

Jeanne Cadieu & Jake Gyllenhaal

The couple chose the Golden Globes to make their red carpet debut.

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

The married couple opted for coordinating black looks for their latest red carpet date night.

Dakota & Elle Fanning

The talented sisters supported each other in style at the annual fête. Dakota went with a fiery red single-shoulder gown while Elle brought a dash of extra drama in her leopard-accented Balmain gown.

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

The couple of more than 20 years clearly hasn’t lost their spark — or ability to turn heads on a red carpet.

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Shepard supported Bell (who was nominated for her hit show Nobody Wants This) in Vans sneakers, while his wife went full glam in head-to-toe glitter.

Erin & Sara Foster

The Foster sisters proved their style power in stunning floor-sweeping embellished black gowns.

Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo

Adams looked perfectly elegant in a wine-colored gown while joined by her long-time partner.

Jackie & Adam Sandler

Adam and Jackie were yet another couple that coordinated in all-black, proving the classic shade, like true love, never gets old.

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen

The dynamic duo were all smiles as they walked the carpet.